× Digital News Videos Africa Health & Science Opinion Columnists Education Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Planet Action Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
World
National
Counties
Africa
Health & Science
Opinion
Columnists
Education
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Election 2022
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

ELECTION 2022

Government cracks whip on rogue accountants

NATIONAL
By Mate Tongola | May 24th 2022 | 2 min read

Interior CS Fred Matiang’i. [Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard]

Eighteen parastatal accountants will be prosecuted and charged over their fraudulent practices, Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i has said.

 This is in a bid to scale the war on corruption, as some accountants are being implicated in the loss of billions of shillings in government offices.

“You can imagine that close to Sh6 billion cannot be traced since I took office and these funds have been looted at different levels of government,” Matiang’i revealed during the 39th annual seminar of the Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Kenya (ICPAK) in Mombasa.

He at the same time tasked the accountants to be in the front line in guarding public funds that end up being looted by government officials both at the national and county levels.

KEEP READING

“We okay dishing out of tenders to contractors who end up doing nothing and to make it worse…they go scot-free. We all have a duty to preserve and protect public funds right from our desks” the CS said.

Matiang’i who also chairs the National Development Implementation and Communication Cabinet Committee (NDICC), cried foul over hundreds of stalled State projects due to misuse of public funds adding that the government will not hesitate to arrest and prosecute the culprits.

“Most of those projects cannot be implemented because they have been hampered by contractors who do shoddy jobs and end up pocketing cash they don’t deserve,” said Matiang’i.

Also in attendance were Principal Secretary of the National Treasury Julius Muia, Controller of Budget Margaret Nyakang'o, Auditor General Nancy Gathungu, and other professional bodies from both the public and private sectors.

Share this story

RELATED VIDEOS

I do not own Keroche Breweries, Tabitha Karanja says
Nakuru Senate aspirant Tabitha Keroche testifies she doesn't own Keroche Breweries in litigation seeking to bar her from vying over firm's tax avoidance cases.
Wimbledon's ban on Russians is a mistake says Djokovic
Wimbledon’s decision to ban Russian and Belarusian players from this year's tournament following the invasion of Ukraine was wrong and lacked respect

MOST READ

Mirema Drive shooting: Suspect in Samuel Mugota's murder surrenders
Mirema Drive shooting: Suspect in Samuel Mugota's murder surrenders

NATIONAL

By Stephanie Wangari and Collins Kweyu

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
John Githongo to pay Murungaru Sh10m over Anglo Leasing

By Kamau Muthoni | 43 minutes ago

John Githongo to pay Murungaru Sh10m over Anglo Leasing
Police detain suspect in Mirema Drive shooting for 14 days

By Collins Kweyu | 45 minutes ago

Police detain suspect in Mirema Drive shooting for 14 days
I do not own Keroche Breweries, Tabitha Karanja says

By Julius Chepkwony | 2 hours ago

I do not own Keroche Breweries, Tabitha Karanja says
NMS postpones Green park bus terminus launch

By David Njaaga | 3 hours ago

NMS postpones Green park bus terminus launch

;

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Telegram

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC