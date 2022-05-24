NMS postpones Green park bus terminus launch
NATIONAL
By
David Njaaga
| May 24th 2022 | 1 min read
The Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) has postponed the launch of the newly built Green Park bus terminus.
The facility was scheduled to open for public use on May 24.
In a public notice, NMS said that the decision to postpone the launch was based on a request from Public Service Vehicle (PSV) operators, who appealed for more time.
“Nairobi Metropolitan Services wishes to notify the public that the operationalisation of the Green Park Bus Terminal that was set to commence on May 24, 2022 has been postponed following a request for a time extension by PSV operators,” NMS said.
KEEP READING
New opening dates will be communicated in due time.
The bus terminus that cost up to Sh250 million was set up to help decongest and bring order in the Nairobi Central Business District (CBD).
The construction of the terminus began in November 2020.
Initially, NMS had projected that the facility would be opened by March 2022 but later revised the timeline due to the construction of the Nairobi Expressway.
RELATED VIDEOS
African Coffee Summit to be held in NairobiThe conference dubbed Sustainable Development and Economic Growth in the African Coffee Sector will bring together Heads of State from 25 coffee-producing countries.
Focus shifts to manifestos from clan politics in race for Kisii top seatInfrastructure, health, youth empowerment and agriculture rank high in the aspirants’ manifestos.
MOST READ
Mirema Drive shooting: Suspect in Samuel Mugota's murder surrenders
NATIONAL
- Servers were opened, 'reveals' IEBC commissioner Justus Nyangaya
NATIONAL
By Mate Tongola
- Come clean on your deal with Kingi, UDA leaders urge Ruto
POLITICS
By Patrick Beja
- Developing story: IEBC meets presidential aspirants
NATIONAL
- Contractor to restore old lanes on Mombasa Road
NAIROBI
- Kalonzo under pressure to return to Azimio fold
POLITICS