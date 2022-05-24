× Digital News Videos Africa Health & Science Opinion Columnists Education Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Planet Action Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
NMS postpones Green park bus terminus launch

NATIONAL
By David Njaaga | May 24th 2022 | 1 min read

Green Park Bus Terminus. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

The Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) has postponed the launch of the newly built Green Park bus terminus.

The facility was scheduled to open for public use on May 24.

In a public notice, NMS said that the decision to postpone the launch was based on a request from Public Service Vehicle (PSV) operators, who appealed for more time.

“Nairobi Metropolitan Services wishes to notify the public that the operationalisation of the Green Park Bus Terminal that was set to commence on May 24, 2022 has been postponed following a request for a time extension by PSV operators,” NMS said.

New opening dates will be communicated in due time.

The bus terminus that cost up to Sh250 million was set up to help decongest and bring order in the Nairobi Central Business District (CBD).

The construction of the terminus began in November 2020.

Initially, NMS had projected that the facility would be opened by March 2022 but later revised the timeline due to the construction of the Nairobi Expressway.

