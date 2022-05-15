Suspects in KIMC student murder arrested
NATIONAL
By
Stephanie Wangari
| May 15th 2022 | 1 min read
Suspects in the murder of Purity Wangechi, a 19-year-old student who was found dead on Saturday morning, May 14, have been arrested.
According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) in a statement on Twitter, John Wanyoike Kibungi, 24, was smoked out of his hideout at Kirigiti on Sunday morning.
Kibungi and Wangechi were in a relationship, DCI says.
Others arrested in connection to the murder are; Kanaiya Kamau and Brendan Muchiri, according to the tweet.
Wangechi's body, which had visible stab wounds and strangulation marks, was found lying by the roadside close to Mburiria estate.
According to the DCI, the Kenya Institute of Mass Communication (KIMC) student discovered that her boyfriend was a criminal and confronted him about it before a misunderstanding ensued.
"Wangechi had fallen in love with the killer and they had been in a relationship for some time before she discovered that he was a thug.
"She confronted him about it leading to a misunderstanding between the two. She, however, didn’t know that her lover was determined to cover his tracks by eliminating her," alleged the DCI in the statement.
In a bid to mend their relationship, Wangechi, says the DCI, visited her boyfriend on Friday when she allegedly met her death.
Detectives have since recovered the murder weapon, a vegetable knife, which DCI says, had been concealed in Kibungi's waistband.
The three suspects are in custody pending arraignment in court.
