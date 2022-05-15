× Digital News Videos Africa Health & Science Opinion Columnists Education Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Planet Action Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
World
National
Counties
Africa
Health & Science
Opinion
Columnists
Education
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Mwai Kibaki
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

ELECTION 2022

Samuel Wanjiru: 11-year puzzle and a mother's tears

NATIONAL
By Amos Kareithi | May 15th 2022 | 3 min read

 

Samuel Wanjiru's wife Triza Njeri (L), the marathoner's mother Hannah Wanjiru, and Jane Nduta. [Courtesy]

 

The sitting room's floor is cold. On one of the walls, the clock hands are stuck at quarter to ten. Frozen too is the smile on the image of a man whose pictures adorn the lounge. The hostess, 60-year old Hannah Wajiru Kamau, too is frozen in time.  

"Isn't there justice in Kenya? Do we have laws? How can a mother wait 11 years to know why her son died?" she wonders. Hannah lives in Muthaiga estate, in Nyahururu, 200 metres from the house her son died in.

For 11 years, Hannah has never understood why her son, the famed world marathoner, Samuel Kamau Wanjiru, died on May 15, 2011.

KEEP READING

On the fateful day at around midnight, Kamau, at the apex of his athletics career, was declared dead after his body was collected from his compound in Nyahururu's Muthaiga estate. Investigators believed that he had jumped to his death. Pathologists described the injuries on his body inconsistent with a fall from the balcony.

One of the pathologists, Moses Njue testified that “for the height to have a significant effect, it should be three or four times the height of the person. Generally, it should be more than 30 feet,” he said.

Moments before his death, Kamau had an altercation with his wife, Triza Njeri, after she allegedly found him with another woman in their matrimonial bed.

Some of the evidence adduced before an inquest suggested that he had allegedly jumped from the balcony after Njeri locked him in the bedroom and ran off. 

Hannah, however, insisted that her son had been killed and that there were six men in Kamau's compound on the night his body was collected. The inquest has not yet concluded its hearings and so the circumstances surrounding the marathoner's death have not been established.

Away from the inquest, the mother has been fighting another battle to trace some her son's property. She has a photocopy of a 99-year lease certificate bearing her name and that of her late son as joint owners. It is dated  May 16, 2009.

"The house is registered in my name and my son. I have tried to check its status but the lands office in Nyahururu has blocked me." she said.

She lodged a complaint with the Office of the Administration of Justice (Ombudsman) who in turn wrote to the District Land Registrar Nyandurua on April 6, this year.

The Ombudsman told the District Land Registrar to assist Hannah execute the search but  the registrar's response was: "I will not give out the records without the production of the original ID card of the applicant."

Ndegwa Wahome, lawyer who once represented Kamau but now acts for his widow, Njeri, said that the house where the marathoner was living before he died has been rented out.

"It is true the property is registered in Kamau's and his mother's names. He bought the house when he was working in Japan and had not married then. Njeri was granted the power to administer the estate in 2018. I processed the lease for the Nyahururu house," Wahome said.

It has been 11 years since Kamau died in his house, whose ownership, just like other pieces of property is disputed.

Share this story

RELATED VIDEOS

Fuel prices go up in EPRA monthly review
Fuel prices in Kenya have increased by Sh5.50 in the latest EPRA review.
Peter Munya says DP Ruto gave Mt Kenya a raw deal
Munya said the region got a raw deal in the power-sharing agreement between Deputy President William Ruto’s UDA, Musalia Mudavadi’s ANC and Moses Wetangula’s Ford-Kenya.

MOST READ

Oriwo Boys' 2021 KCSE results released: How the school has performed
Oriwo Boys' 2021 KCSE results released: How the school has performed

EDUCATION

By Brian Okoth

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Ruto names Gachagua as running mate ahead of polls

By Winfrey Owino | 13 minutes ago

Ruto names Gachagua as running mate ahead of polls
DCI identify suspect in KIMC student murder

By Winfrey Owino | 4 hours ago

DCI identify suspect in KIMC student murder
Government in a spot over woman's death in Saudi

By Pkemoi Ngénoh | 13 hours ago

Government in a spot over woman's death in Saudi
KIMC student, 19, found dead with two stab wounds in neck

By Fidelis Kabunyi | 19 hours ago

KIMC student, 19, found dead with two stab wounds in neck

;

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Telegram

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC