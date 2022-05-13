× Digital News Videos Africa Health & Science Opinion Columnists Education Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Planet Action Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
ELECTION 2022

FKF Caretaker body out but same team reappointed in new committee

NATIONAL
By George Maringa | May 13th 2022 | 2 min read

Sports CS Amina Mohammed with FKF caretaker committee members at Kasarani Stadium on May 10, 2022. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed has appointed the Football Kenya Federation Transition Committee which will serve for a period of five weeks.

The appointment comes days after the FKF Caretaker Committee handed over six-month report to the CS.

Through a Gazette notice dated May 13, 2022, Amina Mohamed has appointed the same people who served in the Caretaker Committee.

It shall comprise of:

KEEP READING

Aaron Ringera – Chairperson

Maurice Oyugi – Vice-Chairperson

Ali Amour

Bobby Ogolla

Neddy Atieno

Ceasar Handa

Hassan Haji

J. Masiga (Dr.)

Michael Muchemi

Rachael Kamweru

Mwangi Muthee

Anthony Isayi

The Transition Committee shall also have a Secretariat whose members are:

Lindah Oguttu – Head of the Secretariat

Lorine Nerea – Secretary

Edward Rombo – Joint Secretary

Robin Toskin

Rashid Shedu

Maxwell Wasike

“The mandate of the Transition Committee shall be to: (a) conduct the affairs of Football Kenya Federation in accordance with the Constitution of Football Kenya Federation; (b) ensure that Football Kenya Federation operates within the provisions of the Sports Act, 2013; (c) co-ordinate and ensure the smooth running of Football Kenya Federation operations, including team preparations for local and international sporting events; and (d) co-ordinate and facilitate the validation of the draft Constitution of Football Kenya Federation.” Said Amina.

During the submission of the report on May 10, 2022, the CS said that the ministry will provide a clear roadmap on the future of Kenyan football.

The FKF Caretaker Committee had been in existence for six months, having been appointed on November 11, 2022 when Amina opted to disband the Nick Mwendwa-led Football Kenya Federation.

In its report, the Caretaker Committee proposed that the FKF Constitution be amended to conform with the Kenyan Constitution and Sports Act among other issues.

