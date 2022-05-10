× Digital News Videos Africa Health & Science Opinion Columnists Education Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Planet Action Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
2022 Election:

Two people found dead in Nairobi lodging

NATIONAL
By George Maringa | May 10th 2022 | 1 min read

A room setting. [File, Standard]

Residents of Pipeline area in Eastlands, Nairobi woke up to a bizarre incident when two bodies were recovered from a lodging today.

According to a police report by the Criminal Division at Stapol Kware, Embakasi, the incident was reported at 6:15pm on Monday by the proprietor of Chairman Lounge, Anthony Mathenge. 

In the report, a middle-aged man and a woman booked a room in the lodging on Monday, May 9 at 12:35am.

At around 2pm, the room attendant's suspicions rose after the duo failed to checkout.

KEEP READING

Police say the attendant got no response after knocking on their door, prompting her to report the matter to her boss and subsequently to the police.

“The scene was visited by Kware commanding duty officer and CSIO Embakasi whereby the door to the room was found locked from inside. Entry to the room was gained through the breaking of door panes and lifeless bodies of two people, male and female were found lying on the bed holding each other by the shoulders and their lips held firmly to each other. However, the male who had booked the room was bleeding from the mouth and nose,” police said.

Two identity cards bearing their names were also found at the scene. The bodies have now been moved to City Mortuary awaiting postmortem.

