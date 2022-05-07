UK Sec. of State for Commonwealth says title deed for their Nairobi land lost

The United Kingdom flag. [File, Standard]

The Secretary of State for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs of the United Kingdom has reported that the title deed for their parcel of land in Nairobi is lost.

In a Gazette Notice Number 4969, published on Friday, May 6, 2022, the Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs said they couldn’t trace the title deed for their land registered as LR. No. 3734/633 located in Nairobi Area.

The Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs has, consequently, applied to be issued with a provisional certificate that proves they own the land.

“The Secretary of State for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, of P.O. Box 30333–00100, Nairobi in the Republic of Kenya, is registered as proprietor lessee of all that piece of land known as LR. No. 3734/633, situated in the City of Nairobi in the Nairobi Area,” said Nairobi Registrar of Titles S.C. Njoroge in the Gazette Notice.

“By virtue of a certificate of title, registered as I.R. No. 16894/1, and whereas sufficient evidence has been adduced to show that the said certificate of title has been lost, notice is given that after the expiration of sixty (60) days from the date hereof, I shall issue a provisional certificate of title provided that no objection has been received within that period,” said Njoroge.

