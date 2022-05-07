Video: Rachel Ruto's 'black water' miracle at DP's private Karen residence

Rachel Ruto, wife of the Deputy President. [Jenipher Wachie, Standard]

Deputy President William Ruto’s wife, Rachel Ruto, has divulged details of how borehole water at their private Karen residence miraculously turned clean.

“Let me give you a testimony that happened to us, as a family about a week ago,” Mrs Ruto told a group of clergymen who visited their official Karen residence on Thursday.

It all began in March 2018, when she was on a flight from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) back to Nairobi and landed her hands on scripture to keep herself busy on that long journey. The Second Lady had travelled to the UAE for that year’s international women’s day, upon invitation by Etihad Women.

“When I was coming back home, on that day flight I decided to read my Bible. I was reading about barrenness, and the women in the Bible that were barren,” said Rachel.

Mrs Ruto proceeded to quote various chapters and verses from the Books of Joshua and Kings.

“When the Lord spoke to me about this verse and this story of Jericho in 2018, I remembered about our water here in Karen. I know there are many people who live in Karen, and at least for us, where we live, we drilled a borehole in 2003. When the water was taken to the lab for testing, they told us we could not drink that water unless it was purified.

“So my husband, the Deputy President, went into a venture and bought very expensive purifying machines, and that is what we have been doing. Purifying the water all the time before we can drink or use it. And I kept wondering because you could actually see the impurities in the water.

“We kept changing the filters, but the Lord kept reminding me, about what Elisha did in the Bible. And I kept wondering and saying, suppose I go pray for this water, is it possible for it to be purified?” Mrs Ruto narrated, much to the applause of the crowd.

“This is what has been happening since 2003. Recently, the purifying machines, which we spent a lot of money to buy, malfunctioned and I had called my team from Eldoret to come and purify the water for us.

“Just after one week, again the water was dirty and I remember our worker at the residence was getting very frustrated. I kept wondering, am I worthy to do what Elisha did? Just to go pray for this water? But you know I kept thinking, maybe I need a pastor. Maybe I need a prophet. Maybe I need somebody else.

“And the Lord just kept reminding me about that [scripture]. On Wednesday last week, which is our day of prayer and fasting, I went to the office for a meeting then went for prayers and thought: Let me go to the residence and see what is happening,” said Mrs Ruto.

According to her, she took the matter into her hands, quite literally.

“When I got there, the Lord reminded me about that water. You know what I did? I went to the kitchen, took a bowl, put salt, and went to the borehole. I went and decreed the words of Elisha.

I said, ‘this water, will never be dirty again’ and I sprayed the water around the borehole.

It was about to rain, so I ran quickly and went to the house, did whatever I needed to do and came back home here to the official residence,” said Mrs Ruto.

She would later visit the private residence briefly the following day, Thursday, and later Friday.

“On Friday, I went back to the residence, the other side and I had some guests there. I saw the water was looking different! I waited till the guests had left and called our worker.

I asked, Shadrack, what happened to the water? He told me, ‘Mom, I don’t know what happened to the water, the water is now clean!’” narrated Rachel.

The Second Lady continued to narrate what the worker said.

“He told me, yesterday [Thursday], I had to call the other workers, and whoever else was in the compound and told them to come and see! I don’t know what happened to the water!

He also told me, “Mom, I’m not even taking water through the purification machine. I’m just pumping it from the borehole to the tank, and we started giving God thanks. Yesterday I was there; the water is still clean!” narrated Rachel.

