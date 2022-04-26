Video: Street boy stuns Kenyans after building robot-driven Tuk Tuk
By Dennis Kahohi
| Apr 26th 2022 | 1 min read
This is a story of a reformed street boy who has found a passion for robotic engineering despite having never stepped a foot in any engineering class.
Fred Onyango went viral after making a robot-driven Tuk Tuk.
