Video: Street boy stuns Kenyans after building robot-driven Tuk Tuk

NATIONAL
By Dennis Kahohi | Apr 26th 2022 | 1 min read

This is a story of a reformed street boy who has found a passion for robotic engineering despite having never stepped a foot in any engineering class.

Fred Onyango went viral after making a robot-driven Tuk Tuk.

Fred Onyango shows off his Tuk Tuk design. [Dennis Kahohi, Standard]
Fred Onyango's robot-driven Tuk Tuk in motion. [Dennis Kahohi, Standard]

 

