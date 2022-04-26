Video: Street boy stuns Kenyans after building robot-driven Tuk Tuk

This is a story of a reformed street boy who has found a passion for robotic engineering despite having never stepped a foot in any engineering class.

Fred Onyango went viral after making a robot-driven Tuk Tuk. Fred Onyango shows off his Tuk Tuk design. [Dennis Kahohi, Standard] Fred Onyango's robot-driven Tuk Tuk in motion. [Dennis Kahohi, Standard]