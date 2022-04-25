Raila cuts short US trip to attend Mwai Kibaki's funeral
NATIONAL
By Winfrey Owino
| Apr 25th 2022 | 1 min read
Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga will cut short his ongoing tour of the United States of America to attend the late President Mwai Kibaki’s funeral service and burial.
In a statement by Odinga’s presidential campaign press secretary Denis Onsarigo, the former Prime Minister is expected to jet back into the country on Wednesday.
“Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition flag-bearer Rt Hon Raila Odinga will cut short his ongoing US trip and travel back home on Wednesday ahead of the state burial of the former President Mwai Kibaki,” the statement read in full.
The statement was released on Monday, April 25 at around midday.
Hours after the announcement of Kibaki’s passing, Odinga left the country for a week's tour of the United States of America.
KEEP READING
Experts argue that this was to be the presidential hopeful’s last international travel before the August 9 General Election.
Odinga was expected to spend the week in Washington, DC and San Francisco meeting distinguished entrepreneurs, technology giants, top US government officials, senior Congress members and some key African leaders.
“He will meet and address Kenyans in the American diaspora and speak to several think tanks,” the spokesperson of Raila Odinga's presidential Campaign Secretariat Makau Mutua said in a statement.
RELATED VIDEOS
I will not step down: Singer Bahati in tears amid political foul play claimsBahati says he will not step down in favour of another candidate in the race to represent the people of Mathare in Parliament.
Ukraine-Russia war: What you need to know right nowHere's the latest on the Russia-Ukraine War
MOST READ
How a kind-hearted Kibaki helped settle guard's hospital bill
NATIONAL
- Tide turns in Nyanza, giants trounced in exam results
EDUCATION
- Government declares Friday, April 29 a national holiday
NATIONAL
By Betty Njeru
- Oparanya bypasses his deputy, leaves county under executive
WESTERN
- Mwai Kibaki: Champion of the 'economics' of healthcare for all
HEALTH & SCIENCE
By Rosa Agutu
- 'It haunts me many girls I 'cut' bled to death at birth'
HEALTH & SCIENCE