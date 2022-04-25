× Digital News Videos Africa Health & Science Opinion Columnists Education Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Planet Action Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
World
National
Counties
Africa
Health & Science
Opinion
Columnists
Education
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Mwai Kibaki
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Raila cuts short US trip to attend Mwai Kibaki's funeral

NATIONAL
By Winfrey Owino | Apr 25th 2022 | 1 min read
Raila Odinga left the country on Friday evening for a week's tour of the US. [Source: Raila Odinga; Twitter]

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga will cut short his ongoing tour of the United States of America to attend the late President Mwai Kibaki’s funeral service and burial.

In a statement by Odinga’s presidential campaign press secretary Denis Onsarigo, the former Prime Minister is expected to jet back into the country on Wednesday.

“Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition flag-bearer Rt Hon Raila Odinga will cut short his ongoing US trip and travel back home on Wednesday ahead of the state burial of the former President Mwai Kibaki,” the statement read in full.

The statement was released on Monday, April 25 at around midday.

Hours after the announcement of Kibaki’s passing, Odinga left the country for a week's tour of the United States of America.

KEEP READING

Experts argue that this was to be the presidential hopeful’s last international travel before the August 9 General Election.

Odinga was expected to spend the week in Washington, DC and San Francisco meeting distinguished entrepreneurs, technology giants, top US government officials, senior Congress members and some key African leaders.

“He will meet and address Kenyans in the American diaspora and speak to several think tanks,” the spokesperson of Raila Odinga's presidential Campaign Secretariat Makau Mutua said in a statement.

Share this story

RELATED VIDEOS

I will not step down: Singer Bahati in tears amid political foul play claims
Bahati says he will not step down in favour of another candidate in the race to represent the people of Mathare in Parliament.
Ukraine-Russia war: What you need to know right now
Here's the latest on the Russia-Ukraine War

MOST READ

How a kind-hearted Kibaki helped settle guard's hospital bill
How a kind-hearted Kibaki helped settle guard's hospital bill

NATIONAL

By Kamau Muthoni

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Jimmy Kibaki on father's last days, joining politics

By Winfrey Owino | 2 hours ago

Jimmy Kibaki on father's last days, joining politics
Kibaki's classmate, 94, recalls friendship dating back to 1941

By Nderitu Gichure | 5 hours ago

Kibaki's classmate, 94, recalls friendship dating back to 1941
Mwai Kibaki's final journey - Photos

By Robert Abong'o | 8 hours ago

Mwai Kibaki's final journey - Photos
When Kibaki ate Nando's chips, Moi meeting intrigues, and the small matter of missing shoes

By Kipkoech Tanui | 9 hours ago

When Kibaki ate Nando's chips, Moi meeting intrigues, and the small matter of missing shoes

;
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Telegram

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC