Kibaki funeral plans: Government declares April 29 a national holiday

The government has declared Friday, April 29, a national holiday to celebrate and send off former President Mwai Kibaki.

Kibaki who died yesterday will be accorded a State funeral on Friday next week at the Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi, “with full military honours and protocols.”

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i added that his [Kibaki’s] body will lay in State at Parliament from Monday, April 25 to Wednesday, April 27.

President Uhuru Kenyatta and First Lady Margaret Kenyatta will lead the country in viewing his body publicly on Monday at 10.0a.m.

“All other dignitaries and Government officials are required to have arrived at the National Assembly for the event on or before 9.00 a.m. Thereafter, the public will be allowed to view the body and to pay their last respects,” Matiang’i announced.

Dignitaries and members of the Diplomatic Corps wishing to convey their condolence messages or visit the family have been requested to do so at the former Head of State’s Presidential office in Nyari estate on Tuesday and Wednesday respectively between 9. 00a.m-12. 00p.m.

Further, the Government will also provide a condolence book for the public. Members of the public wishing to sign it can avail themselves at Harambee House on Tuesday, April 26 at 9.00 a.m.

“Condolence books will be availed at all Regional, County, and Sub-County offices for the members of the public,” the CS added.

The former President will be buried on Saturday, April 30, at his home in Othaya, Nyeri County.

Kibaki, who served as Kenya’s third President between 2003 and 2013, died on Friday, April 22 aged 90 after a long illness.

