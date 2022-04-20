× Digital News Videos Africa Health & Science Opinion Columnists Education Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Planet Action Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
World
National
Counties
Africa
Health & Science
Opinion
Columnists
Education
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Mwai Kibaki
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Prisons boss John Warioba: Kamiti fraud videos are old

NATIONAL
By Winfrey Owino | Apr 20th 2022 | 2 min read

John Warioba speaking during the opening of a training workshop at Lang’ata Women's Prison in Nairobi on February 14, 2022. [Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard]

The Kenya Prisons Commissioner-General John Warioba has said that viral video clips of Kamiti Prison inmates conning victims using mobile phones were recorded in 2019.

On Sunday, April 17, Citizen Television aired an expose showing Kamiti prisoners calling and texting random Kenyan phone numbers with the intention of defrauding the victims.

The Kenya Prisons Service now says the videos were taken in 2019, and that the rogue prisoners were already punished, and order restored in the correctional facilities.

One of the inmates allegedly caught on tape calling unsuspecting victims was David Tett.

KEEP READING

Prisons boss Warioba says the expose has been aired in 2022, yet Tett was released from prison on September 9, 2021.

“We wish to clarify that one David Tett, a former prisoner, who was referred to in the clip aired on April 18, 2022, as a mastermind of the vice, was transferred from Kamiti Maximum Security prison to Kamiti Medium Security Prison on July 22, 2021, from where he was eventually released on September 9, 2021,” said Warioba.

“Much as the Service appreciates the media for educating and informing the public about what is going on, especially in our correctional facilities, we urge that correct fact be presented. If it is a story or clips recorded in the past, like the one which is the subject of this clarification, it should be indicated so,” he said.

Warioba said the Prisons Service undertook adequate measures to stop inmates from defrauding Kenyans.

“The Kamiti of today is different from the one that was portrayed in the story of April 18, 2022,” he said.

Citizen Television exposed inmates who used mobile phones to defraud Kenyans out of hundreds of thousands of shillings, or even millions, through mobile money services.

The inmates pretended to be representatives of telecommunications companies and would trick their unsuspecting victims into giving them their ID and M-Pesa details, which they’d use to siphon funds.

Others tricked their victims into sending them money via mobile cash transfer platforms.

The expose revealed that one victim lost up to Sh4 million after one of the inmates pretended he was in a position to sell the victim a motor vehicle.

Kamiti has close to 2,000 prisoners.

 

Share this story

RELATED VIDEOS

If we all read about Thomas the Apostle, we'll get it right in polls
If Jesus Christ did not rise, Christianity would not be in existence. Ask the Doubting Thomas, an apostle of the arrested, tortured, crucified, and thankfully resurrected Jesus Christ.
Ignoring NCIC's banned words is playing with fire
I have seen people express mixed feelings after the NCIC put out a list of words and phrases that constitute incitement as politicians engage in campaigns.

MOST READ

Images of Sudan's Bashir in hospital draw anger on social media
Images of Sudan's Bashir in hospital draw anger on social media

WORLD

By Reuters

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Government declares Friday, April 29 a national holiday

By Betty Njeru | 2 hours ago

Government declares Friday, April 29 a national holiday
Reject leaders with integrity issues during August elections, Sapit urges

By Jacinta Mutura | 6 hours ago

Reject leaders with integrity issues during August elections, Sapit urges
The day Kalonzo hid in Saitoti's office to evade prison

By Amos Kareithi | 7 hours ago

The day Kalonzo hid in Saitoti's office to evade prison
Mwai Kibaki funeral plans unveiled

By Fred Kagonye | 9 hours ago

Mwai Kibaki funeral plans unveiled

;
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Telegram

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC