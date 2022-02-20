× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Video: KQ Captain Ruth Karauri skillfully lands plane at Heathrow Airport with Storm Eunice raging

NATIONAL
By Robert Abong'o | February 20th 2022

Kenya Airways’ Captain Ruth Karauri is the talk in town after executing a near-perfect cross-landing at London’s Heathrow Airport as Storm Eunice raged at speeds over 70 Knots. 

Flying a KQ Boeing 787 on Friday, February 18, Capt. Karauri had to employ skills garnered in training to land the plane, a feat other pilots say is no mean achievement. 

Speaking in a video clip released this morning, Karauri said she encountered Storm Eunice at Heathrow Airport but was able to steer the plane to the runway – through the training she had received from the airline.

"This is Captain Ruth Karauri of the now-famous KQ100 at London Heathrow. With me is my first officer of the day, Ayoob Harunany. We had the pleasure of encountering storm Eunice at London Heathrow yesterday. We were landing on the Westerly Runway into Heathrow.

KEEP READING

"The flight conditions were strong gusting winds and it was quite a bumpy ride. However, thanks to the training we have had at Kenya Airways, particularly in the simulator, prepared us for such a scenario. We used all our training expertise and skills that we have managed to learn over the years at Kenya Airways and we handled the learning expertly," said an elated Karauri.

A retired senior KQ pilot explained why Capt. Karauri's landing at Heathrow was quite a cxhallenge. 

“The normal cross-wind landing speed for big jets is 33 Knots. When it is 70 or more Knots, it means you are flying at the maximum crosswind landing speed, which is tricky because you are landing not facing the runway,” he says, adding the tricky part, mostly referred to as the Technique, is keeping the plane straight once it lands. 

Passengers were all praises for Cpt. Karauri, who is the wife of former pilot Ronald Karauri, now a businessman and SportPesa CEO.  Mr Kararuri has also declared interest in the Kasarani parliamentary seat.

CBK Governor Patrick Njoroge, was among the first Kenyans to appreciate Cpt. Karauri on social media:

You’ve seen the videos of planes struggling to land at LHR yesterday with #StormEunice. The exception was KQ’s Capt. Ruth Karauri who landed the 787 like a boss! Congrats Captain, and F/O Ayoob Harunany. Please cue in “The Best” by Tina Turner,” posted Njoroge.

UK High Commissioner to Kenya Jane Marriot also applauded Cpt. Karauri for landing the plane amid the raging Strom Eunice.

"Hongera Capt. Ruth Karauri on the successful landing in Storm Eunice," tweeted Marriot.

Storm Eunice facts:

  • It is the fifth named weather storm of the season, in the United Kingdom, after Arwen, Barra.
  • 10 fatalities across the UK and parts of western Europe so far
  • Wind speeds as high as 122 miles per hour (mph) 
