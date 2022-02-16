Former Mt Elgon MP John Serut succumbs to cancer, family confirms

Former Mt Elgon MP John Serut, died of cancer at Nairobi Hospital. [The Standard]

Former Mt Elgon Member of Parliament John Serut (67) has succumbed to cancer at Nairobi Hospital.

Serut's daughter, Mitchelle, confirmed that the MP died on Wednesday at 3:45am.

The late MP was diagnosed with multiple myeloma in January 2020 and had been in and out of hospital.

Two weeks ago, he was taken ill at the Nairobi Hospital and spent his last week in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) where he died.

"I arrived at the hospital this morning, I viewed his body and it couldn't strike me immediately he was dead. He looked like he was sleeping but let him rest, he has fought a good fight," Michelle told the Standard.

Serut's body has been moved to the Lee Funeral Home.

He is survived by a wife, five children and three grand daughters.

In October 2021, Mitchelle had appealed to Kenyans to help the family offset hospital bills totalling to Ksh 20 million.

“We need the amount on top to cater for an insurance cover as we have exhausted the existing one due to bills amounting to Sh14 million this year alone," said Mitchelle on her Twitter page.

She added, "Healthcare in this country is quite expensive. Every time he’s been in hospital this year the bill has been no less than Sh3 million.”

Serut was among politicians who were hoping to make a come-back in politics in the 2022 general election.

He lost his seat to Fred Kapondi of Jubilee party following the August 8, 2017 general elections.

Share this story