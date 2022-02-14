Tension high at Isaac Juma’s home after his burial

Isaac Juma entertains the crowd during Cleo Malala Supercup held at the Mumias Sports Complex on December 31, 2021. Juma was found dead with several stabs wounds. [Mumo Munuve, Standard]

Tension is building at the home of the late Kenya soccer fan Isaac Juma after police who were deployed to guard the family which expressed fear for their lives went missing.

Juma's second wife Farida Juma said the police who were supposed to guard the home and family on Saturday through Sunday left immediately after Juma's burial.

"On Saturday night at around 11:45 pm a stranger walked into our compound and started moving in houses acting like he was lost, when we confronted him about his intention he talked for a while then took off," said Ms Juma.

"We do not know what his intention and motive was. We are worried because he said he was from the same area with my in-laws yet those who killed Juma are believed to be coming from there."

Her sentiments were echoed by Juma's first wife Christine Ongae who called upon the government and police to protect and give them an alternative place to stay with the children.

"We do not know whether they thought we have a lot of money that was raised during the burial and yet we do not have anything, let the police guarantee our security,” said Ongae.

According to Joseph Konda, an uncle to Juma said they decided to stay with the family after everyone left but is now worried.

“We are on the ground and can confidently tell the nation that there is laxity in security at this place and surprisingly those accused and perceived to be behind Juma’s death have security,” said Konda.

Police have been assigned to guard the home from where the person who is suspected to have killed Juma comes from.

According to Luhya traditions when someone is killed, the home or houses of the person suspected to have committed the murder are torched.

However, when contacted, Mumias West OCPD Steven Muoni, told Standard they were yet to receive a formal complaint from the family over the matter.

“We have not yet received any report and we urge the family to report any threats so that we can investigate the matter, because we have to protect the family and the surroundings,” said Muoni.

He went on: "We provided security to Juma's family and that of the suspect who is believed to have killed him. We had reliable intelligence of a possible retaliatory attack."

Muoni added that he instructed police at Etenje Police Post to ensure the two families were safe as justice was being sought through courts.

"I urge the public to desist from rumours, we do not rely on hearsay we rely on evidence therefore I can authoritatively announce that we are enhancing security for the families to avert possible attacks in the area,” stated Muoni.

The OCPD said one person is currently in police custody and he has taken plea for murder and further investigation is ongoing.

Juma was killed two weeks ago at his Ebuyenjere Village home in Mumias West at night by two assailants over a land dispute.

