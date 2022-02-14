× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Kibaki Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Gender
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Tension high at Isaac Juma’s home after his burial

NATIONAL
By Benard Lusigi | February 14th 2022

Isaac Juma entertains the crowd during Cleo Malala Supercup held at the Mumias Sports Complex on December 31, 2021. Juma was found dead with several stabs wounds. [Mumo Munuve, Standard]

Tension is building at the home of the late Kenya soccer fan Isaac Juma after police who were deployed to guard the family which expressed fear for their lives went missing.

Juma's second wife Farida Juma said the police who were supposed to guard the home and family on Saturday through Sunday left immediately after Juma's burial.

"On Saturday night at around 11:45 pm a stranger walked into our compound and started moving in houses acting like he was lost, when we confronted him about his intention he talked for a while then took off," said Ms Juma.

"We do not know what his intention and motive was. We are worried because he said he was from the same area with my in-laws yet those who killed Juma are believed to be coming from there."

KEEP READING

Her sentiments were echoed by Juma's first wife Christine Ongae who called upon the government and police to protect and give them an alternative place to stay with the children.

"We do not know whether they thought we have a lot of money that was raised during the burial and yet we do not have anything, let the police guarantee our security,” said Ongae.

According to Joseph Konda, an uncle to Juma said they decided to stay with the family after everyone left but is now worried.

“We are on the ground and can confidently tell the nation that there is laxity in security at this place and surprisingly those accused and perceived to be behind Juma’s death have security,” said Konda.

Police have been assigned to guard the home from where the person who is suspected to have killed Juma comes from.

According to Luhya traditions when someone is killed, the home or houses of the person suspected to have committed the murder are torched.

However, when contacted, Mumias West OCPD Steven Muoni, told Standard they were yet to receive a formal complaint from the family over the matter.

“We have not yet received any report and we urge the family to report any threats so that we can investigate the matter, because we have to protect the family and the surroundings,” said Muoni.

He went on: "We provided security to Juma's family and that of the suspect who is believed to have killed him. We had reliable intelligence of a possible retaliatory attack."

Muoni added that he instructed police at Etenje Police Post to ensure the two families were safe as justice was being sought through courts.

"I urge the public to desist from rumours, we do not rely on hearsay we rely on evidence therefore I can authoritatively announce that we are enhancing security for the families to avert possible attacks in the area,” stated Muoni.

The OCPD said one person is currently in police custody and he has taken plea for murder and further investigation is ongoing.

Juma was killed two weeks ago at his Ebuyenjere Village home in Mumias West at night by two assailants over a land dispute.

Share this story
Ulinzi Warriors sweep Blades to reach KBF finals
Defending champions Ulinzi Warriors are through to the 2021-2022 Kenya Basketball Federation (KBF) Men’s Premier League playoff finals.
Egerton University reopens as varsity sinks into Sh6 billion debt
Egerton University needs in excess of Sh6 billion bail out to be debt-free.

MOST READ

My husband does not satisfy me, I need help
My husband does not satisfy me, I need help

RELATIONSHIPS

By Winfrey Owino

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Itumbi was a radical since childhood, his mother reveals

By Jane Mugambi | 13 minutes ago

Itumbi was a radical since childhood, his mother reveals
Egerton University reopens as varsity sinks into Sh6 billion debt

By Kennedy Gachuhi | 1 hour ago

Egerton University reopens as varsity sinks into Sh6 billion debt
Kamiti inmate impersonates CS Wamalwa, cons Ph.D. holder Sh800,000

By Collins Kweyu | 1 hour ago

Kamiti inmate impersonates CS Wamalwa, cons Ph.D. holder Sh800,000
Iranian denies trafficking drugs worth Sh1.3b

By Kelvin Karani | 4 hours ago

Iranian denies trafficking drugs worth Sh1.3b

;
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Telegram

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC