× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Kibaki Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Gender
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Uhuru responsible for Jubilee success, Munya, Matiang’i tell Ruto

NATIONAL
By Stephanie Wangari | February 10th 2022

Interior CS Fred Matiang’i urged restraint and caution among leaders as political campaigns gain impetus. [The Standard]

Cabinet secretaries Fred Matiang’i (Interior) and Peter Munya (Agriculture) have insisted that President Uhuru Kenyatta has the right to take all the credit for Jubilee administration’s success.

Their remarks come on the back of a heated debate on Deputy President William Ruto’s role in the completion of projects.

Ruto recently said he also deserves to be credited for successful Jubilee projects, stating that without him, the Jubilee administration wouldn’t have existed.

Ministers Matiang’i and Munya, however, hold a contrary opinion.

KEEP READING

“We cannot go around the country claiming the president has not worked for the people. Let’s give credit where it’s due. More roads have been tarmacked and more schools constructed under his leadership,” Agriculture CS Peter Munya said on Thursday, February 10 while addressing residents of Chakiariga in Tharaka Nithi County.

Munya had accompanied Matiang’i to Chakiariga, where the Interior minister announced the elevation of the area and Muthambi to sub-county ranks.

Munya accused DP Ruto of being corrupt. The deputy president has, however, on several occasions, refuted the allegations.

On his part, Matiang’i said the success of State projects should be attributed to the overall leader of government, in this case President Kenyatta.

“It’s very dishonest for leaders to take credit for all the many projects President Kenyatta has initiated and at the same time accuse the same government of doing nothing. It cannot be a case of both,” Matiangi said. 

In his address in Mombasa on Monday, February 7, during the launch of national universal health coverage, the president suggested that the deputy president spent most of his time campaigning at the expense of serving Kenyans.

“We have seen those claiming to have done this or that, while accusing certain State officers of incompetence. No one works while addressing people from their vehicle roof tops. Work is done in the offices and hospitals,” said the Head of State.

The new sub-counties created in Tharaka Nithi County, Chiakariga and Muthambi, would allow the locals to easily access government services, including issuance of identification cards, registration of births and deaths, recruitment of officers in the Police Service, among others.

Share this story

RELATED VIDEOS

Unruly Nairobi boda boda riders on police radar as crackdown launched
Since January, 116 people have died in accidents in Nairobi, with 16 of these deaths involving boda boda riders, and eight recorded among passengers.
Sharon Otieno murder: Officers, doctor testify how they saved man abducted with her
Two policemen tell court they noticed man had sustained bruises on hands and knees. He escaped after being kidnapped with Okoth Obado’s girlfriend.

MOST READ

The ‘Tinder Swindler’ captivates Kenyans
The ‘Tinder Swindler’ captivates Kenyans

STANDARD ENTERTAINMENT

By Kirsten Kanja

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Covid-19: Kenya records 60 new cases

By Stephanie Wangari | 57 minutes ago

Covid-19: Kenya records 60 new cases
Sharon Otieno murder: Officers, doctor testify how they saved man abducted with her

By Paul Ogemba | 1 hour ago

Sharon Otieno murder: Officers, doctor testify how they saved man abducted with her
Operation to streamline boda boda sub-sector launched

By Pkemoi Ng'enoh | 3 hours ago

Operation to streamline boda boda sub-sector launched
Governors write to Treasury CS Ukur Yatani seeking Sh72.7b

By Mireri Junior | 4 hours ago

Governors write to Treasury CS Ukur Yatani seeking Sh72.7b

;
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Telegram

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC