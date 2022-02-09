Water CS Sicily Kariuki resigns

Former Water Cabinet Secretary Sicily Kariuki addressing journalists at Maji House in Nairobi on February 9, 2022. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

Water Cabinet Secretary Sicily Kariuki has resigned.

Kariuki is eyeing the Nyandarua governor seat in the August 9, 2022, General Election.

She says she will seek the Jubilee Party ticket and face off against the incumbent Francis Kimemia.

Speaking at Maji House in Nairobi on Wednesday, January 9, the ex-minister said she’ll rely on her 30-year experience in the civil service to “transform Nyandarua County”.

“This (political bid) follows months of listening to the people of Nyandarua, who have come to trust me and my concern for them; my vision, my commitment, dedication and capability to accelerate development," said Kariuki.

Civil service

Kariuki was first appointed as the principal secretary in the Ministry of Agriculture in 2013, when President Uhuru Kenyatta assumed office after victory in the March 4, 2013, General Election.

In 2015, she was promoted to the position of Cabinet Secretary, Ministry of Public Service, Youth and Gender Affairs.

After heading the Public Service docket for three years, she was moved to the Ministry of Health in the same capacity.

While at the Health docket, between 2018 and 2019, the WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus appointed her to serve as a commissioner in the Independent High-level Commission on Non-Communicable Diseases.

After President Kenyatta reshuffled the Cabinet in January 2020, Kariuki was transferred to the Ministry of Water, Sanitation and Irrigation.

Prior to joining the government as PS or CS, Kariuki served in different lucrative capacities, including being an officer of the Kenya Investment Authority, the CEO of Fresh Produce Exporters Association of Kenya, Managing Director of the Tea Board of Kenya, among others.

