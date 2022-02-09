× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Kibaki Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Gender
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Water CS Sicily Kariuki resigns

NATIONAL
By Stephanie Wangari | February 9th 2022

Former Water Cabinet Secretary Sicily Kariuki addressing journalists at Maji House in Nairobi on February 9, 2022. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

Water Cabinet Secretary Sicily Kariuki has resigned.

Kariuki is eyeing the Nyandarua governor seat in the August 9, 2022, General Election.

She says she will seek the Jubilee Party ticket and face off against the incumbent Francis Kimemia.

Speaking at Maji House in Nairobi on Wednesday, January 9, the ex-minister said she’ll rely on her 30-year experience in the civil service to “transform Nyandarua County”.

KEEP READING

“This (political bid) follows months of listening to the people of Nyandarua, who have come to trust me and my concern for them; my vision, my commitment, dedication and capability to accelerate development," said Kariuki.

Civil service

Kariuki was first appointed as the principal secretary in the Ministry of Agriculture in 2013, when President Uhuru Kenyatta assumed office after victory in the March 4, 2013, General Election.

In 2015, she was promoted to the position of Cabinet Secretary, Ministry of Public Service, Youth and Gender Affairs.

After heading the Public Service docket for three years, she was moved to the Ministry of Health in the same capacity.

While at the Health docket, between 2018 and 2019, the WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus appointed her to serve as a commissioner in the Independent High-level Commission on Non-Communicable Diseases.

After President Kenyatta reshuffled the Cabinet in January 2020, Kariuki was transferred to the Ministry of Water, Sanitation and Irrigation.

Prior to joining the government as PS or CS, Kariuki served in different lucrative capacities, including being an officer of the Kenya Investment Authority, the CEO of Fresh Produce Exporters Association of Kenya, Managing Director of the Tea Board of Kenya, among others.

Share this story

RELATED VIDEOS

Ruto appoints Namwamba to his presidential secretariat
Namwambas is tasked with providing his expertise on diplomacy and experience on a global stage.

MOST READ

Nyambane resigns from Office of the President
Nyambane resigns from Office of the President

NATIONAL

By Winfrey Owino

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
IEBC requires Sh4.5b more to fund elections, Parliament told

By Judah Ben-Hur | 5 hours ago

IEBC requires Sh4.5b more to fund elections, Parliament told
How Standard reporter broke king's death to princess

By Amos Kareithi | 8 hours ago

How Standard reporter broke king's death to princess
Police officers to keep record of incidents at polling stations

By Hudson Gumbihi | 13 hours ago

Police officers to keep record of incidents at polling stations
Honey harvesters blamed for fire that razed Aberdare park

By Ndungu Gachane | 13 hours ago

Honey harvesters blamed for fire that razed Aberdare park

;
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Telegram

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC