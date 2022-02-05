Kenya’s in-tray as it chairs AU Security council this month

President Uhuru Kenyatta is in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia to attend the 35th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government of the African Union. [PSCU]

Kenya is set to chair the African Union (AU) Peace and Security Council this month.

Top of the program will be to set the council’s agenda in a bid to advance continental peace and security.

“During the first week of February, the Executive Council meeting of Permanent Representatives will precede a meeting by Foreign Ministers,” AU communicated in a statement Saturday.

Heads of State and Government are then scheduled for a meeting on February 16 to discuss among other issues; the situation in Western Sahara and follow up on the Nairobi declaration on terrorism and violent extremism.

Kenya’s Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Amb Raychelle Omamo will on February 8 chair a meeting on urbanization, women, peace, and security in Africa, to be attended by special guests and relevant UN agencies who will also make key observations.

“The objective of the discussion is to review new emerging international peace and security risks linked to growing inequalities across territories and within cities that are fueled by climate change, conflict over land, and economic disparities.” Amb Omamo noted.

AU noted that other topics of discussion include the situation in South Sudan and possible adaptations of the status of consultations on Africa Mission to Somalia (AMISOM) post-2021.

Kenya will then close off the month with a field mission to South Sudan, led by the Permanent Representative to the African Union Amb Jean Kamau, and Kenya’s Ambassador to Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

President Uhuru Kenyatta who travelled to Addis Ababa, Ethiopia will present the AU PSC agenda taking place from Feb 5-6.

He is also expected to throw his support behind the full operationalization of the African Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC). Other key areas of focus will be the African candidates and candidatures to the international system, the inclusion of Kiswahili as one of the working languages of the African Union among others.

Kenya assumed presidency of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) in October 2021, with an aim to keep the country’s desire to shape the global security environment safe for Kenya and her citizens.

In March of last year, the East African nation also chaired the AUPSC, where according to AU, “it was instrumental in advocating for a reinvigorated role of the A-3 at the UN Security Council.”

