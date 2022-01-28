DJ Lithium once bailed father from police cell

The late Capital FM DJ, Alexander Murimi Nderi (DJ Lithium) holds the speaker on the streets. [Courtesy]

The late Capital FM DJ, Alexander Murimi Nderi, who died on Wednesday last week, was laid to rest on Friday, January 28, at his parents’ home in Mugwambogo Village, Kathunguri Sub-location in Embu County.

Nderi, better known as DJ Lithium, was set to celebrate his 33rd birthday on February 24.

The last born in a family of two boys was born on February 24, 1989 to Silas and Florence Nderi.

The disc jockey was pronounced dead at 6:47pm by doctors at the Nairobi Hospital on January 19.

DJ Lithium collapsed while at his desk at Capital FM offices, but was pronounced dead on arrival at the hospital.

“It has been a beautiful journey with Alex for the last 32 years, almost 11 months. We would have celebrated your 33rd birthday on February 24, 2022. Only God knows why you had to leave us,” his mother, Florence, said in her eulogy.

Lithium’s father, Silas Nderi, eulogised the late DJ as a compassionate son who had great determination.

“You were the reason for my struggles to raise a man with drive and determination to face the world head-on,” Silas said in his eulogy.

“You motivated me by adopting a trouble-free attitude to life. You bailed me out of a police cell when I fell in trouble with the law enforcers,” added the father in a moving tribute.

A devoted Catholic, who received his First Holy Communion at the age of 9 years, and a member of St. Joseph's Church, Kahawa Sukari, DJ Lithium went through six primary schools in his primary years.

“Your confidence in life was demonstrated even further when you, alone, took your first international flight solo and made a visit to the diaspora to come and keep me company in the Middle East. You made me a proud dad by graduating with your first degree in Mass Communication,” said the DJ’s father.

Murimi attended St. Joseph’s Catholic School, Buruburu and Madari Kindergarten, Lavington for his pre-schooling, then progressed to St. Mary's School, Lavington for his primary education.

He later joined Consolata School, Westlands before completing his secondary education at St. Austin's Academy in Lavington.

He graduated from Daystar University in 2015 then proceeded to Capital FM, where he interned and was later confirmed as Programmes Producer.

While at Capital FM, Murimi adopted the moniker DJ “Lithium” – from a chemical element from which he drew his pseudonym.

Lithium compounds, also known as lithium salts, are primarily used as a psychiatric medication to treat bipolar and major depressive disorder that does not improve following the use of antidepressants.

DJ Lithium was a highly sought-after deejay who loved to entertain the crowd.

