President Uhuru signs Political Parties Bill into law

NATIONAL
By PSCU | January 27th 2022

President Uhuru Kenyatta at State House, Nairobi. [PSCU]

President Uhuru Kenyatta today at State House, Nairobi signed the recently enacted Political Parties (Amendment) Bill of 2021 into law.

The parliamentary bill was approved by the National Assembly over the Christmas and New Year festive period before being referred to the Senate where it was passed yesterday.

The new law amends the Political Parties Act of 2011 by introducing the concept of coalition political parties, outlining functions of political parties as well as changing the criteria of accessing the Political Parties Fund.

The law also empowers the Registrar of Political Parties to certify political party membership lists and nomination rules among other transformative provisions aimed at strengthening management of political parties and enhancing democracy.

The Bill was presented to the Head of State for signature at a brief ceremony attended by Attorney General Paul Kihara, Senate Speaker Ken Lusaka, his National Assembly counterpart Justin Muturi as well as House Majority Leaders Samuel Poghisio (Senate) and Amos Kimunya (National Assembly).

Also present were Head of Public Service Dr Joseph Kinyua, State House Deputy Chief of Staff Njee Muturi as well as House Clerks Jeremiah Nyegenye (Senate) and Michael Sialai (National Assembly).

