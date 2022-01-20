× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Kibaki Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Gender
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Morara Omoke, BBI case lawyer who had Kenyans talking

NATIONAL
By Eric Nyakagwa | January 20th 2022

Lawyer Morara Omoke. [Collins Kweyu, Standard]

His luxuriant but neatly-trimmed beard and stylish haircut when he appeared in the BBI hearings in the past three days got Kenyans talking.

But who is lawyer Morara Omoke?

He is one of the petitioners in the consolidated suit that sank BBI in the High Court and later in the Court of Appeal and was following the matter at the Supreme Court.

A maternal grandchild of George Morara, the firebrand former West Mugirango MP, whose death in a freaky road accident along the Kakamega-Kisumu Road remains unresolved more than 50 years later, Omoke is cutting a niche in the justice system.

KEEP READING

Of the unresolved cause of the accident, he once told The Nairobian, the sister publication of The Standard, that “it is a sad thing for our country that we have been unable to address political assassinations”.

Omoke attended St Andrews Kaggwa, Nyansiongo and Mang’u High School and holds a first-class Bachelor of Laws degree from the University of Nairobi and two Master of Laws degrees from Harvard Law School and the University of Nairobi.

The founder and managing partner of Morara Omoke Advocates has practised law for five years.

So, what inspired him to become a lawyer?

“Passion. If you do not have the passion to do something, you do not have any reason to do it at all,” he says.

Does he have role models? Yes.

“My parents for nurturing me with love and great sacrifices”.

How does he unwind away from weighty matters of the law?

Watching movies, listening to music and travelling is how he does it. He also likes cooking Kenyan food.

When, last year, the Nairobian asked him whether the BBI was the best route for the country to come to terms with its dark past, the answer was:

“I think the BBI is completely misguided and ill-suited to resolve the challenges Kenya is grappling with –like uniting the country.

There is no evidence that any of the BBI proposals will resolve what is ailing the country. I will give you an example, the BBI proponents said they want to bring to an end the cycle of violence and disputes around elections. But this cannot be achieved through additional constituencies and altering the structure of government”.

The solution lay, he said, “in implementing the current Constitution and statutes and that means holding free and fair elections. We should have a scenario where the winner and the victor have a telephone conversation. Where the loser congratulates the winner and the winner offers the loser a message of appreciation. It will also mean having issue-based debates before elections. What we need is a culture change not a constitutional amendment”.

In his books, the BBI concept is based on a faulty theory – that it was out to unite the country.

“The process followed by the proponents, President Uhuru Kenyatta and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, was very divisive. We have seen a lack of cohesion in government. The BBI has served as a distraction. There has been lack of focus especially in a time of a pandemic,” he told The Nairobian.

 He also said the initiative was doomed to fail because the proponents had no respect for the people’s right to public participation and information.

“The Bill was published on the internet and in English only which was a contravention of Article 7 of the Constitution which requires that important public information be published in Swahili, Kenyan sign language, braille and other local languages,” he said.

Download the BBI Judgement by all seven Judges - Civil Appeal No. E291 of 2021
Share this story

RELATED VIDEOS

Betsafe is the Kenyan gamers paradise
Text the word “JOIN” to 23333.
British PM Johnson drops COVID rules in England
Johnson's approach to avoiding lockdowns and living with the virus contrasts with a zero-tolerance approach to COVID-19 in China and Hong Kong

MOST READ

City official turns down plum job in DP Ruto’s UDA party
City official turns down plum job in DP Ruto’s UDA party

NAIROBI

By Josphat Thiong'o

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Husband of woman whose body was dumped in Ruiru speaks

By Pkemoi Ng'enoh | 3 hours ago

Husband of woman whose body was dumped in Ruiru speaks
Media can help educate Kenyans on hygiene – CS Kagwe

By Standard Reporter | 3 hours ago

Media can help educate Kenyans on hygiene – CS Kagwe
Uhuru orders police to arrest, charge economic saboteurs with treason

By Elvince Joshua | 4 hours ago

Uhuru orders police to arrest, charge economic saboteurs with treason
‘His earthquakness’: Mudavadi causes online storm over grand announcement.

By Stephanie Wangari | 4 hours ago

‘His earthquakness’: Mudavadi causes online storm over grand announcement.

;
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Telegram

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC