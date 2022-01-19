Jimi Wanjigi freed
NATIONAL
By Emmanuel Too
| January 19th 2022
Businessman Jimi Wanjigi has been freed after the Milimani Law Courts directed on Wednesday that a case challenging his arrest and prosecution be heard first before he faces new fraud-related charges.
Wanjigi was arrested from his Kwacha House offices in Westlands, Nairobi on Tuesday evening and taken to Kamukunji Police Station, where he spent the night.
He is accused of fraudulently acquiring the land where his Kwacha Group of Companies offices is built.
Prior to his arrest, he had obtained a court order barring his arrest and prosecution until a matter he’d filed in court is dispensed with.
KEEP READING
RELATED VIDEOS
73 DCI-officers transferred in latest changes by KinotiIn a memo dated January 18, Kinoti said the officers who have been deployed to the DCI headquarters should report on before January 20 without fail.
Isaac Aluochier: The man who smoked out President Uhuru'My name is Isaac Aluochier, a petitioner. In profession, I am many things but for today I will call myself an arbitrator ...'
MOST READ
Two petitioners file case seeking to block ODM boss from vying for top seat
POLITICS
- Lawyer Ahmednasir Abdullahi: Why I can’t support Raila Odinga
NATIONAL
- PS clears the air on transition of students to junior high school
EDUCATION
By James Omoro
- Juja: ‘Revenge message’ written on body of woman found stashed in suitcase
CENTRAL
- Section of Thika-Garissa Road to be closed for 77 days
NORTH EASTERN
- Jimi Wajingi claims Raila Odinga fall-out has led to his woes
NATIONAL