Jimi Wanjigi freed

NATIONAL
By Emmanuel Too | January 19th 2022

Jimi Wanjigi was arrested on Tuesday, January 18. [File, Standard]

Businessman Jimi Wanjigi has been freed after the Milimani Law Courts directed on Wednesday that a case challenging his arrest and prosecution be heard first before he faces new fraud-related charges.

Wanjigi was arrested from his Kwacha House offices in Westlands, Nairobi on Tuesday evening and taken to Kamukunji Police Station, where he spent the night.

He is accused of fraudulently acquiring the land where his Kwacha Group of Companies offices is built.

Prior to his arrest, he had obtained a court order barring his arrest and prosecution until a matter he’d filed in court is dispensed with.

