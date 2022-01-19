× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Kibaki Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Gender
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

BBI Appeal: Isaac Aluochier, the man who fires from the hip

NATIONAL
By Betty Njeru | January 19th 2022

Isaac Aluochier at the Supreme Court. [Standard]

He might have had just an hour to make his submissions before the apex court, but, once again, Isaac Aluochier stood out.

Resplendent in a maroon agbada, the man, who describes himself as an arbitrator, set about his quest at the court of appeal with admirable ease.  First, by questioning the Basic Structure Doctrine, which he argued does not apply to Kenya.

Aluochier argued that the 2010 Kenya Constitution is supreme and no one is above it.

“If our Constitution is supreme, no law can purport to construe or invalidate its provisions,” he told the court.

KEEP READING

He said the Basic Structure Doctrine is in conflict with the Constitution and challenges the legality and validity of Article 1 (1) of the Constitution, which states; “All sovereign power belongs to the people of Kenya and shall be exercised only in accordance with this Constitution.”

Not one to mince his words, Aluochier posed: "Who is boss in this country? Is it Martha Koome, Uhuru Kenyatta, David Ndii or is it us the people? If we the people are boss, then our word should rule and prevail.”

He averred that the Constitution has structures and anyone attempting to amend it must follow the four sequential steps.

The activist asked the seven-judge bench to vacate the orders of the High Court and the Court of Appeal made last year, adding that no court had the power or jurisdiction to entertain a challenge to the legality and validity of the Constitution.

Aluochier also noted that the president does not enjoy absolute immunity as suggested by his lawyers and the Attorney General in their submissions. He argued that he (the president) only has limited immunity with respect to civil proceedings.

“Article 143 (2) gives immunity against civil proceedings being instituted against him, not electoral or constitutional proceedings. After all, we have presidential petitions. We are only talking about civil matters,” he said.

“So when we hear the president’s team arguing for absolute immunity on grounds outside the constitution, you must not allow yourself to be misled,” the respondent pleaded.

And before he concluded his submission, the activist urged the court to be impartial in its final verdict.

“Be faithful to the Constitution. Do the right thing.”

Court of Appeal President Justice Daniel Musinga, alongside Justices Hannah Okwengu, Patrick Kiage, Fatuma Sichale, Gatembu Kairu, Roselyne Nambuye and Francis Tuyyoit on August 20 upheld the judgement of the High Court that declared the BBI process unconstitutional.

 

Download the BBI Judgement by all seven Judges - Civil Appeal No. E291 of 2021
Share this story

RELATED VIDEOS

NMS blocks developer from putting up 870-unit building in Kilimani
A legal battle is looming as NMS and residents of Kilimani fight to stop a Chinese developer from constructing a 15-floor apartment.
Uhuru did not initiate BBI, court told
There is no evidence President Uhuru Kenyatta initiated the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) referendum push, his lawyers have told the Supreme Court

MOST READ

Two petitioners file case seeking to block ODM boss from vying for top seat
Two petitioners file case seeking to block ODM boss from vying for top seat

POLITICS

By Kamau Muthoni

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Uhuru did not initiate BBI, court told

By Kamau Muthoni | 1 hour ago

Uhuru did not initiate BBI, court told
How the Jimi Wanjigi-police drama played out in courts

By Paul Ogemba and Grace Nganga | 3 hours ago

How the Jimi Wanjigi-police drama played out in courts
Uhuru lawyers in spirited defense for popular initiative

By Betty Njeru | 3 hours ago

Uhuru lawyers in spirited defense for popular initiative
House committee purge: Ruto-allied MPs receive ejection notices

By Stephanie Wangari | 4 hours ago

House committee purge: Ruto-allied MPs receive ejection notices

;
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Telegram

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC