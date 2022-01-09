Anglican Church warns politicians against profiling along party lines
NATIONAL
By James Omoro
| January 9th 2022
The Anglican Church of Kenya (ACK) has warned politicians against political profiling in the Nyanza region.
The church also expressed concerns over inflammatory statements against people supporting various political parties.
Southern Nyanza Diocese Bishop Simon Onyango warned that political profiling must stop if the country is to enjoy peace ahead of the elections.
Speaking during a prayer service at the diocese’s headquarters in Homa Bay town, Rev Onyango gave an example of Migori County where there is stiff competition between ODM headed by Raila Odinga and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) headed by Governor Okoth Obado.
PDP is deemed to be allied to Deputy President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA).
He said the perception has culminated in a fierce rivalry where some politicians incite their supporters against those in other political parties.
“It is wrong for a member of a political party to brand others. We don’t want the political profiling because it is against the spirit of peaceful coexistence,” Onyango said.
The ACK is currently collaborating with other partners to undertake peace campaigns through a caravan in the Southern Nyanza region comprising Migori, Homa Bay, Nyamira and Kisii counties during the electioneering period.
He urged politicians to embrace democracy so that all political candidates eyeing various elective posts get equal opportunities to sell their policies in any part of Kenya.
“We are in the era of multiparty democracy. Let politicians be tolerant to one another irrespective of their political divide,” Onyango said.
Kenya Union of Post Primary Education Teachers (Kuppet) Secretary-General Akelo Misori said political profiling will make it difficult for teachers to work in the area.
“Such statements are very disastrous and can impede development. Even teachers will fear working in those regions,” Misori said.
