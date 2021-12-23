× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
How to get your Covid-19 vaccination certificate in a minute

NATIONAL
By Robert Abong'o | December 23rd 2021

Vaccinated person using digital health passport app in mobile phone for travel during Covid-19 pandemic. [Courtesy]

The Ministry of Health has pleaded with all Kenyans to get fully vaccinated should they want access to public spaces and seek government services.

This decision was reached after the National Emergency Response Committee noticed a significant increase of new Covid-19 infections and the positivity rate in December 2021.

Here’s how to easily get your Covid-19 certificate after being fully vaccinated:

  • Go to the Ministry of Health portal (portal.health.go.ke)
  • If you DO NOT have an account, you Register, and provide the following details:
  • Have you been vaccinated? – No
  • Select identification type (National ID, Passport, Birth Certificate, Alien ID, Military ID)
  • Identification number
  • Provide your email
  • Insert your phone number and country code
  • Enter Password, Confirm then Sign Up.

If you do have an account:

KEEP READING

Sign in/Log in using:

  • National ID number, Passport Number, Alien ID, Birth Certificate
  • Password

You will get the following instructions:

  • If you are not vaccinated, click register to open the registration form
  • All inputs with an asterisk (*) are required
  • Your identification is very important, ensure you enter the right details
  • Ensure you fill in the correct contact details as they will be used to send your next vaccination schedule message
  • Your next of kin details are required
  • Select your location of residence
  • Select the allergies/pre-existing conditions that you have. If they are not in the list, fill in using the other allergies/conditions option.
  • Confirm your details then click submit to complete registration.

After Login/Registering, you will be r-directed to the Ministry of Health Chanjo KE Dashboard, which basically shows your information.

Here, you can also view your vaccination schedule and account details.

If you have already been vaccinated, click on VIEW YOUR INFO in the Dashboard. You can edit your details here, as well as VIEW CERTIFICATE.

The certificate confirms you have been vaccinated, the vaccine type and the dates for vaccination.

Go get vaccinated now! 

