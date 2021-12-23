How to get your Covid-19 vaccination certificate in a minute
NATIONAL
By Robert Abong'o
| December 23rd 2021
The Ministry of Health has pleaded with all Kenyans to get fully vaccinated should they want access to public spaces and seek government services.
This decision was reached after the National Emergency Response Committee noticed a significant increase of new Covid-19 infections and the positivity rate in December 2021.
Here’s how to easily get your Covid-19 certificate after being fully vaccinated:
- Go to the Ministry of Health portal (portal.health.go.ke)
- If you DO NOT have an account, you Register, and provide the following details:
- Have you been vaccinated? – No
- Select identification type (National ID, Passport, Birth Certificate, Alien ID, Military ID)
- Identification number
- Provide your email
- Insert your phone number and country code
- Enter Password, Confirm then Sign Up.
If you do have an account:
KEEP READING
Sign in/Log in using:
- National ID number, Passport Number, Alien ID, Birth Certificate
- Password
You will get the following instructions:
- If you are not vaccinated, click register to open the registration form
- All inputs with an asterisk (*) are required
- Your identification is very important, ensure you enter the right details
- Ensure you fill in the correct contact details as they will be used to send your next vaccination schedule message
- Your next of kin details are required
- Select your location of residence
- Select the allergies/pre-existing conditions that you have. If they are not in the list, fill in using the other allergies/conditions option.
- Confirm your details then click submit to complete registration.
After Login/Registering, you will be r-directed to the Ministry of Health Chanjo KE Dashboard, which basically shows your information.
Here, you can also view your vaccination schedule and account details.
If you have already been vaccinated, click on VIEW YOUR INFO in the Dashboard. You can edit your details here, as well as VIEW CERTIFICATE.
The certificate confirms you have been vaccinated, the vaccine type and the dates for vaccination.
Go get vaccinated now!
Covid 19 Time Series
RELATED VIDEOS
Ruto’s much-touted numbers evaporate in ParliamentMove caught both sides by surprise especially because government side had won first round of voting by 113 against 68 for Ruto allies.
Storm leaves Rachuonyo North residents out in the coldA storm left more than 20 people homeless in Koredo Sub-location, Rachuonyo North sub-County.
MOST READ
Kisumu streets to be closed for Christmas bash
NYANZA
- MPs in Ruto, Raila camps split over coalition deadline
POLITICS
- You will need Covid-19 vaccination certificate to enter supermarkets, banks
NATIONAL
- Son of ICC man fearful after night abduction
NATIONAL
- Musalia: Huduma Namba system gaps will hurt 2022 polls
POLITICS
By Jael Mboga
- Battle of numbers as MPs debate parties Bill
POLITICS