VIDEO: Heaven-sent woman saves baby’s life in Kisumu-bound matatu
NATIONAL
By Elvince Joshua
| December 16th 2021
A one-month old baby, who was in her mother’s company while en route to Kisumu from Nairobi on Wednesday, is lucky to be alive.
The baby accidentally choked, and breathed fluid into her airway and the lungs, a serious risk to her life.
Faridah Kavere, a medical technician, was among passengers in the matatu, when the baby had the health emergency at Gilgil in Nakuru County.
The baby was breastfeeding on a seat adjacent to Kavere’s. Her mother, Janet Nasaka, said she did not know what to do when her child choked.
KEEP READING
“I opened my eyes from brief sleep, and saw the baby convulsing,” said Nasaka.
Kavere, immediately read distress on the mother’s face, and decided to offer professional emergency care.
“I asked the driver to park on the roadside. When he did, I administered first aid on the child,” Kavere told The Standard.
The medic said the baby developed complications while breastfeeding.
“I leaned the baby over, making her chest parallel with the ground. I thereafter used an arm to steady her at the shoulder while delivering blows to the centre of her back. I aimed the heel of my hand between the child’s shoulder blades. The treatment works by providing temporary pressure spike as well as using natural force of gravity to clear the child’s airway,” Kavere said.
The Red Cross recommends a “five-and-five” approach, alternating between five abdominal thrusts and five back blows until the object is clear of the airway.
“Had the emergency care not been administered, the baby would have suffered cardiac attack, possibly fatal, or irreversible brain damage,” said Kavere.
“I’m grateful to Kavere for saving my baby’s life,” said Janet Nasaka, who was travelling to Luanda, Vihiga County.
Kavere is an emergency medical technician, who works at a State firm in Mombasa.
She was off duty, and decided to travel to Kisumu for a First Aid seminar. She was trained as a medic at the Thika School of Medical and Health Sciences.
Her work entails providing emergency services to victims of trauma, respiratory complications and cardiac attacks.
RELATED VIDEOS
Omicron thrives in airways, not lungs; new data on asymptomatic casesOmicron multiplies faster in airways, slower in lungs
KEMRI confirms Influenza outbreak in KenyaKEMRI confirms outbreak of Influenza in the country with four out of 36 samples testing positive for Influenza A; urges observation of Covid-19 protoc
MOST READ
Raila Odinga takes vacation after heavy political week
POLITICS
- Two Sh108m accounts for second woman linked to Belgian frozen
NATIONAL
By Paul Ogemba
- Confusion over Kingi's support for Raila
POLITICS
- Feel free to collect Wanjala’s body, police now tell kin
WESTERN
- Kenyan becomes first black woman to get Oxford Uni full professorship in 925-year history
NATIONAL
By Betty Njeru
- Pope Francis appoints Mark Kadima as Bishop of Bungoma
WESTERN