Milly Nafula gets scholarship to study medicine 14 years after scoring A

Milly Nafula will study Medicine 14 years after scoring A- in her KKCSE. [Standard]

Milly Nafula, who scored A- (minus) 14 years but failed to join university, has a reason to smile after Mt Kenya University offered her a fully-paid scholarship to study medicine and surgery.

MKU founder and chairman Prof Simon Gicharu confirmed that Nafula has been offered the scholarship to actualise her dream of becoming a medical doctor.

Addressing the university’s 20th graduation ceremony today, Prof Gicharu said that the Board of Directors had agreed to support Nafula by funding her education and providing other emoluments.

“I was touched when I saw her story on TV. I asked myself, how can we, as Kenyans allow her to stay at home for so many years just because she was not admitted to a university?”

"This will enable her actualise her dreams," said Prof Gicharu.

Nafula's plight was aired by the Standard media.

Nafula was full of happiness after she received good news of the scholarship.

"I'm excited. The opportunity has come for me to realise my dream of becoming a doctor," Nafula told Standard Digital in a phone interview.

Nafula,32 thanked the Standard Group for highlighting her misery which has culminated in the scholarship offer.

"My thanks to the Standard Group for sharing my story with the world. I know my life is going to change for the better," a joyful said.

Nafula, promised to work hard and make MKU proud.

Special journey

"This is a special journey for me. I’m going to work hard and make my sponsor proud," she said.

The mother of two vowed to work hard and excel in her medical course and eliminate the poverty in the family.

"I know I have a huge challenge ahead of me but I'm determined to excel in my course," said Nafula.

"We are extremely happy with the news. The lady is a promising person. It is encouraging that she has been offered admission at MKU," said George Nato, a resident.

The residents said Nafula had been faced with the big burden of looking after her siblings after the death of her single mother nine years ago.

