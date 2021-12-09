President Biden nominates Meg Whitman as US Ambassador to Kenya

Meg Whitman nominated as US Ambassador to Kenya. [Courtesy]

US President Joe Biden has nominated tech-industry leader Meg Whitman to be Ambassador to Kenya, the White House announced Wednesday.

She will replace Kyle McCarter who left in January this year.

Whitman doubles up as a business mogul with experience in the political scene.

She is the former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Quibi- a streaming content platform for mobile devices- before its closure in October 2020.

She is also former President and CEO of Hewlett Packard Enterprise, the Hewlett Packard Company, eBay, and FTD.

In 2010, the American business executive ran for governor in California, US, as a Republican but lost to Democrat Jerry Brown.

She however supported Hillary Clinton in the 2016 General Election and Joe Biden in 2020.

Last year, she donated $500,000 (Sh56,450,000) to the Biden Victory Fund, a joint fundraising committee that benefited the Biden campaign and the Democratic National Committee.

The White House, in a statement, said Whitman boasts of several honors. “Meg has been inducted into the Bay Area Business Hall of Fame and the U.S. Business Hall of Fame.”

She currently sits on the Board of Procter and Gamble and General Motors, and National Board Chair at Teach for America.

Whiteman holds a Master's from Harvard University and a Bachelors from Princeton University.

