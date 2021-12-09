× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Kibaki Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Gender
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

President Biden nominates Meg Whitman as US Ambassador to Kenya

NATIONAL
By Betty Njeru | December 9th 2021

Meg Whitman nominated as US Ambassador to Kenya. [Courtesy]

US President Joe Biden has nominated tech-industry leader Meg Whitman to be Ambassador to Kenya, the White House announced Wednesday.

She will replace Kyle McCarter who left in January this year.

Whitman doubles up as a business mogul with experience in the political scene.

She is the former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Quibi- a streaming content platform for mobile devices- before its closure in October 2020.

KEEP READING

She is also former President and CEO of Hewlett Packard Enterprise, the Hewlett Packard Company, eBay, and FTD.

In 2010, the American business executive ran for governor in California, US, as a Republican but lost to Democrat Jerry Brown.

She however supported Hillary Clinton in the 2016 General Election and Joe Biden in 2020. 

Last year, she donated $500,000 (Sh56,450,000) to the Biden Victory Fund, a joint fundraising committee that benefited the Biden campaign and the Democratic National Committee.

The White House, in a statement, said Whitman boasts of several honors. “Meg has been inducted into the Bay Area Business Hall of Fame and the U.S. Business Hall of Fame.”

She currently sits on the Board of Procter and Gamble and General Motors, and National Board Chair at Teach for America.

Whiteman holds a Master's from Harvard University and a Bachelors from Princeton University. 

Share this story

RELATED VIDEOS

South Africa reports nearly 20,000 COVID-19 cases, an Omicron-wave record
Early evidence suggests Omicron is more transmissible than any previous variant.
African Union calls for end to Omicron travel curbs on some African nations
Late last month, European Union states, the US and Britain, among other nations such as Israel, imposed travel curbs on 7 southern African countries

MOST READ

Unravelling Dr Mercy Mwangangi’s love metaphor
Unravelling Dr Mercy Mwangangi’s love metaphor

COMMENTARY

By Emmanuel Kiio

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
President Kenyatta mourns African Heritage Estate founder Alan Donovan

By PSCU | 41 minutes ago

President Kenyatta mourns African Heritage Estate founder Alan Donovan
River Enziu tragedy: Families collect bodies as priest recalls gloom at wedding

By Philip Muasya | 1 hour ago

River Enziu tragedy: Families collect bodies as priest recalls gloom at wedding
I've killed Carol: The last words that shocked Kabete cop Benson Imbatu's mother

By Kamore Maina | 2 hours ago

I've killed Carol: The last words that shocked Kabete cop Benson Imbatu's mother
Our money is clean: Daughters defend Okoth Obado in corruption case

By Paul Ogemba | 2 hours ago

Our money is clean: Daughters defend Okoth Obado in corruption case

;
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Telegram

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC