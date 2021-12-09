× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Kibaki Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Gender
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

President Biden nominates former HP boss Meg Whitman as Ambassador to Kenya

NATIONAL
By Betty Njeru | December 9th 2021

Nominated as US ambassador to Kenya, former Hewlett Packard boss Meg Whitman. [Courtesy]

US President Joe Biden has nominated tech-industry leader Meg Whitman as the Ambassador to Kenya, the White House announced on Wednesday.

If approved, she will succeed Kyle McCarter who resigned from the role following the change of guard at the White House in January 2021. McCarter was appointed by former US President Donald Trump in 2019.

Whitman doubles up as a business mogul with experience in the political scene and is a former President and CEO of Hewlett Packard (HP), eBay, and FTD.

She is also the former Chief Executive Officer of Quibi, a streaming content platform for mobile devices. The firm was closed in October 2020.

KEEP READING

In 2010, the American business executive ran for governor in California, US as a Republican but lost to Democrat Jerry Brown.

She, however, supported Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election and Joe Biden in 2020. 

Last year, she donated $500,000 (Sh56,450,000) to the Biden Victory Fund, a joint fundraising committee that benefited the Biden campaign and the Democratic National Committee.

The White House, in a statement, said Whitman boasts several honours. “Meg has been inducted into the Bay Area Business Hall of Fame and the U.S. Business Hall of Fame".

According to Forbes, 65-year-old Whitman has accumulated a $5 billion (Sh564b) net worth from eBay and private practice. She is best known for taking eBay from $5.7 million to $8 billion in sales as CEO from 1998 to 2008.

She currently sits on the Board of Procter and Gamble and General Motors, and the National Board chairperson at Teach for America.

Whitman holds a Master of Business Administration Degree from Harvard University and a Bachelor of Arts/Science Degree from Princeton University.

 

Share this story

RELATED VIDEOS

South Africa reports nearly 20,000 COVID-19 cases, an Omicron-wave record
Early evidence suggests Omicron is more transmissible than any previous variant.
African Union calls for end to Omicron travel curbs on some African nations
Late last month, European Union states, the US and Britain, among other nations such as Israel, imposed travel curbs on 7 southern African countries

MOST READ

Unravelling Dr Mercy Mwangangi’s love metaphor
Unravelling Dr Mercy Mwangangi’s love metaphor

COMMENTARY

By Emmanuel Kiio

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
GSU graduands in trouble over viral brag video

By Mate Tongola | 1 hour ago

GSU graduands in trouble over viral brag video
Justice Said Chitembwe wants JSC hearings suspended

By Kamau Muthoni | 1 hour ago

Justice Said Chitembwe wants JSC hearings suspended
President Kenyatta mourns African Heritage Estate founder Alan Donovan

By PSCU | 2 hours ago

President Kenyatta mourns African Heritage Estate founder Alan Donovan
River Enziu tragedy: Families collect bodies as priest recalls gloom at wedding

By Philip Muasya | 3 hours ago

River Enziu tragedy: Families collect bodies as priest recalls gloom at wedding

;
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Telegram

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC