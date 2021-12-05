Former PS buried in private ceremony two days after death

The late Joseph Gilbert Kibe.

Murang'a Council of Eminent Persons and former Permanent Secretary Joseph Gilbert Kibe was laid to rest on Saturday within 72 hours after his death as per his wish.

Kibe, 82, was buried at his home in Kigoro village in Kariara ward of Gatanga, Murang'a County in a burial ceremony organised by his family led by his son Captain Gilbert Macharia Kibe, catching many of his friends unaware.

He died on the morning of Thursday at a Nairobi hospital but the family broke the news of his death after 4pm when the burial plans were at an advanced stage.

According to a family member, the ceremony was private as per the wish of the immediate members.

An obituary in the newspapers yesterday said arrangements for memorial services in Nairobi and Gatanga were being made and also spoke of a private interment.

“There will be a memorial service at Consolata Shrine, Westlands in Nairobi on December 15, and another one at Kigoro Catholic Church on December 10 for Murang’a people.

Kibe was among the pioneer PSs who served in the governments of the Mzee Jomo Kenyatta and Daniel Moi. He served in among others the Ministry of Agriculture, Water and Commerce, and Industry.

Upon his retirement from public service, he moved into business and built an enviable economic empire that includes the Bahati Ridge Estate on Gatanga Road in Thika.

In 2006, he was appointed the chairman of the Gatanga Water Scheme by then MP Peter Kenneth.

Gatanga MP Joseph Ngugi Nduati mourned Kibe as a person who meant well for the community recounting how he led him to many public offices for the interest of Gatanga people.

"The chairman of Gatanga Water Scheme was interested to support the people and committed towards effective service delivery in the water sector," said Ngugi.

He was handed the responsibility to steer the Murang'a elders group in July 2019 after the death of the first African Nairobi Mayor Charles Rubia.

He had also dabbled in politics vying for the Kandara parliamentary in the by-elections of 1980 after George Mwicigi was convicted of an electoral offence and barred from seeking reelection.

He unexpectedly lost to David Waweru Ngethe who would serve until the 1983 snap elections when Mwicigi made a comeback.

Share this story