Communications Authority bans Pastor Ng’ang’a’s TV station from live broadcast

NATIONAL
By Betty Njeru | December 4th 2021

Pastor James Maina Ng’ang’a in the dock at a Milimani court. [George Njunge, Standard]

The Communications Authority of Kenya (CAK) has banned Sasa TV, a station owned by Pastor James Ng’ang’a from live broadcast for a period of six months.

CAK Director-General Ezra Chiloba, in a statement Saturday said the station was found to have aired inappropriate content on October 3, during the watershed period.

“Investigations established that the TV station violated provisions of the Kenya Information and Communications Act, 1998, Broadcasting Regulations, 2009, the programming code, and broadcasting license conditions,” Chiloba noted.

Further, he directed that all staff at the station be accredited by the Media Council of Kenya (MCK), tasked with regulating the conduct of media professionals.

“Non-adherence to these directives may attract further sanctions including revocation of Sasa Tv’s licence.”

In November, MCK had vowed to take action against the station, over remarks made by Pastor Ng’ang’a.  

According to MCK, Sasa TV allowed the airing of ‘offensive content’ on October 9, 2021, at 1024hours.

“The Council notes that the media house in question breached clauses 5 (b) (c) on Accountability and 10 (1) on Obscenity, Taste, and Tone in Reporting by allowing a presenter, Apostle James Maina Ng’ang’a in a live broadcast from ‘Jerusalem City Kenya’ at 1024 hours where he uttered offensive and unprintable words on air.” 

