Live blog: Standard Group newsroom launch
By Jael Mboga
| November 29th 2021
Today is a big day for the Standard Group and the media fraternity in general.
The group is relaunching KTN News and launching the most modern converged digital-first newsroom in East and Central Africa.
The Standard Media Group has been on a transformation journey that started in 1902 through colonial Kenya; through the early days of independence to modern Kenya where we have claimed a major share in the media sector having pioneered the first free-to-air privately-owned television station, KTN.
The journey has led to the rebranding of key products. It started with The Standard and Standard Digital, and now, KTN News is undergoing this change.
10.44am
Chief guest, Broadcast and Telecommunications PS Esther Koimett, arrives and is received by CEO Orlando Lyomu.
PS Koimett is led to the converged newsroom for the main relaunch.
10.27am:
Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja arrives at Standard Group ahead of the KTN News relaunch.
He is joined by the Head of Amref and Standard Group director Dr Githinji Gitahi.
10.17am:
Guests start arriving and are ushered to their seats.
Interviews conducted outside the main newsroom about the transformation of Project 'Eagle'.
Dignitaries are received by Standard Group CEO Orlando Lyomu and Board deputy chairman Julius Kipng'etich.
NATIONAL