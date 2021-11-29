Female leaders facing threats, sexual assault
NATIONAL
By Lydiah Nyawira
| November 29th 2021
Many African women parliamentarians continue to face threats, sexual harassment and physical violence while at work.
This is according to a study carried out by the International Parliamentary Union (IPU) and the African Parliamentary Union (APU) released last week.
The IPU/APU study is based on confidential interviews with 224 women working in 50 African countries and one sub-regional parliamentary assembly.
A total of 137 women parliamentarians were interviewed, constituting around 5 per cent of the total number of women MPs on the continent.
KEEP READING
Gender violence made me kill, but I am now working on closure
My body betrayed me: Silent agony of men who were sexually abused
What you can do to help male survivors of sexual violence
Dr Awuor Ponge: I’ll always give back to society because many held my hand during the dark days
Findings revealed that 80 per cent of the women parliamentarians interviewed have experienced psychological violence in parliament, while 67 per cent have been subject to sexist behaviour or remarks.
At least, 42 per cent have received death threats, rape threats, or threats of beating or abduction, usually online.
Further, 40 per cent have been sexually harassed and 23 per cent have endured physical violence.
The majority of the abuse, according to the study, is perpetrated by their male colleagues especially those from rival parties.
The women parliamentarians living with disabilities, women under 40, unmarried women and women from minority groups face a higher incidence of violence.
It was revealed that the majority of the sexism, harassment or violence disclosed in this study took place inside parliament.
In a press release, IPU President Duarte Pacheco said the findings reveal an epidemic of sexism in parliaments in Africa.
He warned that sexism against women threatens young, aspiring women seeking to join politics.
“ In particular, young women who aspire to change the world through politics are at risk of becoming disheartened. We need those young women in parliament for the sake of strong and representative democratic institutions,” Pacheco warned.
APU President Mohamed Ali Houmed said there should be zero tolerance for any form of violence against women in parliaments.
“It is the responsibility of our institutions and all parliamentarians, both men and women, to take urgent action to become more gender-sensitive,” Houmed noted.
IPU Vice-President Adji Diarra Mergane Kanouté called for the transformation and immediate action to make parliament safe spaces for women and men, especially young women.
Female parliamentary staff are also affected by the harassment and abuse after the study revealed that 45 per cent of female parliamentary staff, who were interviewed have experienced sexual harassment at work.
“At least, 69 per cent have experienced psychological violence, and 18 per cent have received requests for sexual favours from their colleagues,” the report revealed.
The comparison between African and European parliaments also indicates that sexual and physical harassment is more prevalent for African women parliamentarians than their European counterparts.
“The level of sexual violence against women parliamentarians in Africa is at 39 per cent which is considerably higher than in European parliaments, which is at 14 percentage points and compared with global figures that stand at 17 percentage points,” the study indicated.
RELATED VIDEOS
Haki Africa urges Gov't to declare sexual and gender-based violence a national disaster in Kenya
Transform Kenya-COVID-19 Impact on Women: Conversation with experts from GROOTS Kenya, ICRW | Part 2
Gender Based Violence on the rise as a result of stress and job loss; sexual violence more prevalent
Gender violence made me kill, but I am now working on closureThe court ruled that Ms Aswani was provoked to kill James Oyengo Obochi on December 14, last year and sentenced her to a day in prison.
Teachers have two days to update biodatahe four-month window given to the teachers lapses at midnight tomorrow.
MOST READ
H-Pylori: What is it? Its symptoms, dangers and treatment
NUTRITION & WELLNESS
By Betty Njeru
- Tears and gloom at Embu hospital as families collect 15 bodies
EASTERN
- Village beauty who did not have heels wows international catwalks
LIFESTYLE
- Governor Kimemia: We lied about Raila Odinga
POLITICS
By Brian Okoth
- Waiguru to Ngirici: You don’t enjoy exclusive rights in UDA
CENTRAL
By Brian Okoth
- Raila in Nyeri: Ida gets Kikuyu name as ODM chief receives warm reception
CENTRAL