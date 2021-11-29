× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Kibaki Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Gender
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Female leaders facing threats, sexual assault

NATIONAL
By Lydiah Nyawira | November 29th 2021

40 per cent of the women parliamentarians have been sexually harassed and 23 per cent have endured physical violence. [Courtesy]

Many African women parliamentarians continue to face threats, sexual harassment and physical violence while at work.

This is according to a study carried out by the International Parliamentary Union (IPU) and the African Parliamentary Union (APU) released last week. 

The IPU/APU study is based on confidential interviews with 224 women working in 50 African countries and one sub-regional parliamentary assembly.

A total of 137 women parliamentarians were interviewed, constituting around 5 per cent of the total number of women MPs on the continent.

KEEP READING

 Gender violence made me kill, but I am now working on closure

 My body betrayed me: Silent agony of men who were sexually abused

 What you can do to help male survivors of sexual violence

 Dr Awuor Ponge: I’ll always give back to society because many held my hand during the dark days

Findings revealed that 80 per cent of the women parliamentarians interviewed have experienced psychological violence in parliament, while 67 per cent have been subject to sexist behaviour or remarks. 

At least, 42 per cent have received death threats, rape threats, or threats of beating or abduction, usually online.

Further, 40 per cent have been sexually harassed and 23 per cent have endured physical violence.

The majority of the abuse, according to the study, is perpetrated by their male colleagues especially those from rival parties.

The women parliamentarians living with disabilities, women under 40, unmarried women and women from minority groups face a higher incidence of violence.

Only four women have vied for president since independence in Kenya;? from left, Wangari Maathai, Martha Karua, Charity Ngilu and Nazlin Omar. [File, Standard]

It was revealed that the majority of the sexism, harassment or violence disclosed in this study took place inside parliament.

In a press release, IPU President Duarte Pacheco said the findings reveal an epidemic of sexism in parliaments in Africa.

He warned that sexism against women threatens young, aspiring women seeking to join politics.

“ In particular, young women who aspire to change the world through politics are at risk of becoming disheartened. We need those young women in parliament for the sake of strong and representative democratic institutions,” Pacheco warned.

APU President Mohamed Ali Houmed said there should be zero tolerance for any form of violence against women in parliaments.

“It is the responsibility of our institutions and all parliamentarians, both men and women, to take urgent action to become more gender-sensitive,” Houmed noted.

IPU Vice-President Adji Diarra Mergane Kanouté called for the transformation and immediate action to make parliament safe spaces for women and men, especially young women.

Female parliamentary staff are also affected by the harassment and abuse after the study revealed that 45 per cent of female parliamentary staff, who were interviewed have experienced sexual harassment at work.

“At least, 69 per cent have experienced psychological violence, and 18 per cent have received requests for sexual favours from their colleagues,” the report revealed.

The comparison between African and European parliaments also indicates that sexual and physical harassment is more prevalent for African women parliamentarians than their European counterparts.

“The level of sexual violence against women parliamentarians in Africa is at 39 per cent which is considerably higher than in European parliaments, which is at 14 percentage points and compared with global figures that stand at 17 percentage points,” the study indicated.

Share this story

RELATED VIDEOS

Haki Africa urges Gov't to declare sexual and gender-based violence a national disaster in Kenya

Transform Kenya-COVID-19 Impact on Women: Conversation with experts from GROOTS Kenya, ICRW | Part 2

Gender Based Violence on the rise as a result of stress and job loss; sexual violence more prevalent

Gender violence made me kill, but I am now working on closure
The court ruled that Ms Aswani was provoked to kill James Oyengo Obochi on December 14, last year and sentenced her to a day in prison.
Teachers have two days to update biodata
he four-month window given to the teachers lapses at midnight tomorrow.

MOST READ

H-Pylori: What is it? Its symptoms, dangers and treatment
H-Pylori: What is it? Its symptoms, dangers and treatment

NUTRITION & WELLNESS

By Betty Njeru

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Stop hiring out buses to politicians, schools told

By Lynn Kolongei | 1 hour ago

Stop hiring out buses to politicians, schools told
Gender violence made me kill, but I am now working on closure

By Robert Amalemba | 1 hour ago

Gender violence made me kill, but I am now working on closure
MCK calls for probe into deaths of journalists as tributes pour in

By Josphat Thiong’o | 1 hour ago

MCK calls for probe into deaths of journalists as tributes pour in
Climate action: Group now makes nutritious food from wild fruits

By Philip Muasya | 1 hour ago

Climate action: Group now makes nutritious food from wild fruits

;
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Telegram

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC