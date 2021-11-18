× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Kibaki Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Gender
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Kamiti Prison break: Ruto blames Matiang’i and Kibicho

NATIONAL
By Patrick Vidija | November 18th 2021

Deputy President William Ruto in Embu County. [DPPS, Standard]

Deputy President William Ruto today blamed  Interior CS Fred Matiang’i and his Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho for Monday's Kamiti Prison break.

Ruto and the UDA brigade is in Embu for his presidential camapign.

Ruto said instead of the government mistreating and sacrificing junior officers over the escape of the three terror convicts, it should deal with those in charge of Internal Security.

The DP said Matiang’i and Kibicho were to blame because they are busy politicking at the expense of protecting the lives of Kenyans and their properties.

KEEP READING

 After prison break, let’s go after all criminals who continue to terrorise the citizenry

 Good lesson for terrorists

 Six warders arrested over Kamiti prison break to remain in custody

 Escaped Kamiti convicts: Run they could, hide, they couldn’t

He said laxity and lack of focus on their duties lead to the breaches that saw the inmates escape.

“The security of our nation is more important than any other assignment even if they have decided to be youth wingers of some politicians,” he said.

Ruto’s sentiments were echoed by a section of Mt Kenya leaders led by Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru and more than 15 MPs who said it was regrettable that the small fish are being punished after the incident.

His allies said a time has come for Matiang’i and Kibicho to decide if their priority was politics or the security of the country.
While terming the firing of former Commissioner General of Kenya Prisons Wycliffe Ogallo as a desperate cover-up, he said those in charge of internal security are the ones who ought to have been fired.

They alleged the escape could be stage-managed and just a diversion of attention.

The three escapes have been returned to the facility after they were arrested in Mwingi East Kitui County on their way to Somalia.

Speaking at Kamiti Maximum GK Prison Matiang’i said the escape was a rude awakening to the serious lapses in the prison that had to be dealt with.

“It is evident that the officers on duty failed in their duties. These are mistakes that are unforgivable, frightening and horrific. All the nine officers who have been arrested will be charged in a court of law,” Matiang’i said.

He said the three escapees will also be charged afresh for escaping from the facility.

Share this story

RELATED VIDEOS

What is ailing football in Kenya? Stakeholders discuss challenges, solutions, and the game's future

Drought situation in Wajir reaches alarming levels with thousands of animals succumbing to hunger

DP Ruto pledges to finalize the BIG 4 Agenda which he says stalled after Raila's pact with Uhuru

Three convicted terrorists who escaped flown back to Kamiti Prison
The three were arrested at Endau location in Mwingi East, Kitui county, police say.
I’m worth Sh300m – Speaker Justin Muturi
The Speaker becomes the first aspirant in the 2022 presidential race to publicly reveal his net worth

MOST READ

Uhuru signs law locking out ‘mpango wa kandos’ from dead lovers’ wealth
Uhuru signs law locking out ‘mpango wa kandos’ from dead lovers’ wealth

NATIONAL

By Brian Okoth

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Day white settlers stormed State House in protest

By Hudson Gumbihi | 2 hours ago

Day white settlers stormed State House in protest
Six warders arrested over Kamiti prison break to remain in custody

By Kamore Maina | 2 hours ago

Six warders arrested over Kamiti prison break to remain in custody
Escaped Kamiti convicts: Run they could, hide, they couldn’t

By Philip Muasya and Kamore Maina | 2 hours ago

Escaped Kamiti convicts: Run they could, hide, they couldn’t
Clean your backyard first, Uhuru tells Judiciary

By Kamau Muthoni | 2 hours ago

Clean your backyard first, Uhuru tells Judiciary

;
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Telegram

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC