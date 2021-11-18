Kamiti Prison break: Ruto blames Matiang’i and Kibicho

Deputy President William Ruto in Embu County. [DPPS, Standard]

Deputy President William Ruto today blamed Interior CS Fred Matiang’i and his Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho for Monday's Kamiti Prison break.

Ruto and the UDA brigade is in Embu for his presidential camapign.

Ruto said instead of the government mistreating and sacrificing junior officers over the escape of the three terror convicts, it should deal with those in charge of Internal Security.

The DP said Matiang’i and Kibicho were to blame because they are busy politicking at the expense of protecting the lives of Kenyans and their properties.

He said laxity and lack of focus on their duties lead to the breaches that saw the inmates escape.

“The security of our nation is more important than any other assignment even if they have decided to be youth wingers of some politicians,” he said.

Ruto’s sentiments were echoed by a section of Mt Kenya leaders led by Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru and more than 15 MPs who said it was regrettable that the small fish are being punished after the incident.

His allies said a time has come for Matiang’i and Kibicho to decide if their priority was politics or the security of the country.

While terming the firing of former Commissioner General of Kenya Prisons Wycliffe Ogallo as a desperate cover-up, he said those in charge of internal security are the ones who ought to have been fired.

They alleged the escape could be stage-managed and just a diversion of attention.

The three escapes have been returned to the facility after they were arrested in Mwingi East Kitui County on their way to Somalia.



Speaking at Kamiti Maximum GK Prison Matiang’i said the escape was a rude awakening to the serious lapses in the prison that had to be dealt with.

“It is evident that the officers on duty failed in their duties. These are mistakes that are unforgivable, frightening and horrific. All the nine officers who have been arrested will be charged in a court of law,” Matiang’i said.

He said the three escapees will also be charged afresh for escaping from the facility.

