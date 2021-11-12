× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Kibaki Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Gender
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Health Ministry: Kenyan medics recruitment to the UK to go on

NATIONAL
By Betty Njeru | November 12th 2021

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe at Afya House in Nairobi. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

Recruitment of Kenyan nurses in the United Kingdom will continue, despite an earlier statement today that it had been suspended.

In a joint circular on Friday, Kenya’s Health Ministry and the British High Commission clarified that the recruitment will go on as per the government-government deal.  

“Moving Kenya from green to amber means international recruitment is only permitted in compliance with the terms of government-to-government agreement,” Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe stated.

Kagwe and British High Commissioner to Kenya Jane Marriot jointly said that this halts uncontrolled recruitment and “stops private companies from exploiting the interest generated by the agreement between Kenya and the UK.”

KEEP READING

 Recruitment of Kenyan medics in UK stopped with immediate effect

 Address medics demands to avert loss of lives

 Address medics demands to avert loss of lives

Kenyan medics will now be absorbed in UK’s National Health Service (NHS) and benefit from a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between the two countries in July 2011.

“The latest development will give the two governments more control to manage recruitment so that any future international recruitment is managed strictly in compliance with the terms of a government-to-government agreement,” the two leaders said.

Earlier, The Standard reported the process had been suspended, following a decision by the UK “to protect Kenya against shortage of healthcare workers.”

The NHS, however, said already-sealed contracts between the UK and Kenya can be formalised.

“If employers have already given conditional offers to nurses or other health or social care personnel from Kenya on, or prior to Thursday, November 11, 2021, the recruitment process can continue,” NHS said.

In September, Kenya, through Labour Cabinet Secretary Simon Chelugui, said it would send 20,000 nurses to the United Kingdom as it sought to improve the welfare of its migrant workers overseas.

 

Share this story
Little Theatre excites, brings life and fun to Mombasa nightlife
Once blamed for elephant deaths, locals take lead in conservation
11 people killed by marauding elephants between 2014 and 2016. 157 residents hired in an initiative to end human-elephant conflict.

MOST READ

Two KDF soldiers killed, several injured in Laikipia
Two KDF soldiers killed, several injured in Laikipia

RIFT VALLEY

By James Munyeki and Kennedy Gachuhi

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Nick Mwendwa arrested

By Elvince Joshua | 1 hour ago

Nick Mwendwa arrested
Recruitment of Kenyan medics in UK stopped with immediate effect

By Mireri Junior | 7 hours ago

Recruitment of Kenyan medics in UK stopped with immediate effect
Nick Mwendwa: The good, bad and ugly sides of embattled FKF boss

By Killiad Sinide | 9 hours ago

Nick Mwendwa: The good, bad and ugly sides of embattled FKF boss
Miguna Miguna lands on Tuesday

By Jael Mboga and Paul Ogemba | 9 hours ago

Miguna Miguna lands on Tuesday

;
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Telegram

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC