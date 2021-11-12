× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Kibaki Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Gender
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Nick Mwendwa arrested

NATIONAL
By Elvince Joshua | November 12th 2021

Embattled Football Kenya Federation (FKF) president Nick Mwendwa. [File, Standard]

Nick Mwendwa has been arrested and taken to the DCI headquarters on Kiambu Road, the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) communications officer Ken Okaka has confirmed.

Okaka said Mwendwa was arrested at the Golden Tulip Hotel in Westlands, Nairobi, where he was meeting Harambee Stars players ahead of the Kenya-Rwanda World Cup qualifier match on Monday, November 15.

Okaka said reasons for Mwendwa’s arrest were not immediately given.

Reached for comment, Mwendwa told The Standard that he was “safe though under arrest”.

KEEP READING

 With FKF disbanded, what next for Kenyan football?

 Nick Mwendwa: The good, bad and ugly sides of embattled FKF boss

 Football Stakeholders breaks silence after disbandment of FKF

 Nick Mwendwa: I’m still in charge of FKF

National Police Service spokesperson Bruno Shioso told The Standard that Mwendwa was arrested over “[alleged] improprieties at the FKF”.

The FKF boss’s arrest comes barely a day after he vowed to stay put at the federation despite its take-over by a caretaker committee amid probe into alleged misappropriation of FKF funds.

The federation has, since 2019, received Sh430 million from the Kenyan Government, with the usage of the funds now under investigation.

The 15-member FKF caretaker committee, led by retired judge Aaron Ringera, will be in operation for six months, starting November 11, Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed said on Thursday, November 11.

On Friday, the committee suspended top-tier football in the country for two weeks as investigations into FKF’s finances continue.

Share this story

RELATED VIDEOS

FKF Premier League Results: Gor Mahia 1-0 Sofapaka, Tusker FC 1-0 Kariobangi Sharks

Tusker loses 1-0 to Posta Rangers in a FKF premier league match played at Ruaraka Grounds

FKF CUP: Bandari wabanduliwa nje ya dimba hilo baada ya kuduwazwa na Equity Fc katika robo fainali

I reached Kalonzo before my Wote tour – Raila Odinga
The ODM boss said he had a lengthy conversation with Kalonzo on the phone on Thursday night.
Ann Kananu’s swearing-in pushed to next week Tuesday

MOST READ

Two KDF soldiers killed, several injured in Laikipia
Two KDF soldiers killed, several injured in Laikipia

RIFT VALLEY

By James Munyeki and Kennedy Gachuhi

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Health Ministry: Kenyan medics recruitment to UK to go on

By Betty Njeru | 59 minutes ago

Health Ministry: Kenyan medics recruitment to UK to go on
Recruitment of Kenyan medics in UK stopped with immediate effect

By Mireri Junior | 7 hours ago

Recruitment of Kenyan medics in UK stopped with immediate effect
Nick Mwendwa: The good, bad and ugly sides of embattled FKF boss

By Killiad Sinide | 9 hours ago

Nick Mwendwa: The good, bad and ugly sides of embattled FKF boss
Miguna Miguna lands on Tuesday

By Jael Mboga and Paul Ogemba | 9 hours ago

Miguna Miguna lands on Tuesday

;
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Telegram

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC