Nick Mwendwa arrested
NATIONAL
By Elvince Joshua
| November 12th 2021
Nick Mwendwa has been arrested and taken to the DCI headquarters on Kiambu Road, the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) communications officer Ken Okaka has confirmed.
Okaka said Mwendwa was arrested at the Golden Tulip Hotel in Westlands, Nairobi, where he was meeting Harambee Stars players ahead of the Kenya-Rwanda World Cup qualifier match on Monday, November 15.
Okaka said reasons for Mwendwa’s arrest were not immediately given.
Reached for comment, Mwendwa told The Standard that he was “safe though under arrest”.
KEEP READING
With FKF disbanded, what next for Kenyan football?
Nick Mwendwa: The good, bad and ugly sides of embattled FKF boss
Football Stakeholders breaks silence after disbandment of FKF
National Police Service spokesperson Bruno Shioso told The Standard that Mwendwa was arrested over “[alleged] improprieties at the FKF”.
The FKF boss’s arrest comes barely a day after he vowed to stay put at the federation despite its take-over by a caretaker committee amid probe into alleged misappropriation of FKF funds.
The federation has, since 2019, received Sh430 million from the Kenyan Government, with the usage of the funds now under investigation.
The 15-member FKF caretaker committee, led by retired judge Aaron Ringera, will be in operation for six months, starting November 11, Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed said on Thursday, November 11.
On Friday, the committee suspended top-tier football in the country for two weeks as investigations into FKF’s finances continue.
RELATED VIDEOS
FKF Premier League Results: Gor Mahia 1-0 Sofapaka, Tusker FC 1-0 Kariobangi Sharks
Tusker loses 1-0 to Posta Rangers in a FKF premier league match played at Ruaraka Grounds
FKF CUP: Bandari wabanduliwa nje ya dimba hilo baada ya kuduwazwa na Equity Fc katika robo fainali
I reached Kalonzo before my Wote tour – Raila OdingaThe ODM boss said he had a lengthy conversation with Kalonzo on the phone on Thursday night.
MOST READ
Two KDF soldiers killed, several injured in Laikipia
RIFT VALLEY
- Kondele update: Ruto reacts to police statement
POLITICS
By Jael Mboga
- Nick Mwendwa and team removed from FKF
NATIONAL
By Brian Okoth
- Curtain falls on city's long-serving newspaper vendor
NATIONAL
- Be orderly while receiving my Sh2m donation, Ruto tells Homa Bay residents
POLITICS
- Nick Mwendwa: I’m still in charge of FKF
NATIONAL