× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Kibaki Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Gender
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Miguna Miguna lands on Tuesday

NATIONAL
By Jael Mboga and Paul Ogemba | November 12th 2021

Lawyer and activist Miguna Miguna.

Activist Miguna Miguna will land at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport on Tuesday.

In a tweet, Miguna said his flight is scheduled to land at 9am. 

Meanwhile, Miguna has sued the government to lift a red alert it issued to airlines not to carry him back to the country.

In his petition filed at the High Court through lawyer John Khaminwa, Miguna stated that he is planning to come back to the country on November 16 but fears that no airline will carry him following the red alert issued by the government in January 2020.

KEEP READING

 Miguna sues government to lift red alert stopping him from returning home

 Miguna Miguna: I would swear in any candidate who wins fairly

 Lawyer Miguna says he botched plans to assassinate him

 ‘Gen’ Miguna Miguna gears up for homecoming

“Miguna is a Kenyan citizen by birth and has the right to enter the country any time he wishes. He wants to come back to his country of birth but the red alerts issued by the airlines cannot allow him to travel and return to Kenya,” said Khaminwa.

Khaminwa told the court that they had already made plans led by retired Chief Justice Willy Mutunga and Law Society of Kenya president Nelson Havi to travel to Canada and accompany Miguna back home but they fear no airline will allow him to board their plane.

He wants the court to issue the order directing the government and all international airlines to allow Miguna to travel back on November 16 as planned.

Miguna who has dual citizenship in Kenya and Canada was deported on February 6, 2018, after the government claimed that he was not a Kenyan citizen.

He however filed a petition at the High Court where the court declared that his deportation was illegal and unconstitutional.

Miguna made his first attempt to return to the country on March 26 2018 but was denied entry upon reaching Jomo Kenyatta International Airport and returned to Canada.

His second attempt to come back to the country was in January 2020 but upon reaching Germany, he was denied boarding rights on Lufthansa Airline to travel to Kenya on account of a red alert issued by the government to airlines to stop him from traveling to the country.

But Dr Khaminwa argued that the red alert is unconstitutional and a violation of the court order which directed the government to allow the lawyer to return to his country of birth.

“Miguna is entitled to enter Kenya as a matter of constitutional right and by virtue of several court orders. He has already booked an air ticket to travel from Canada via Germany and France to land in Kenya on November 16,” said Khaminwa.

Share this story

RELATED VIDEOS

Sonko Mahakamani: Wakili John Khaminwa azungumzia hali ya kesi ya Mike Mbuvi Sonko

Wakili John Khaminwa atoa hisia kuhusu suala la kuchukua nafasi ya Jaji Mkuu

Re-opening of JKIA: Plans in top gear to resume post-COVID-19 after aviation sector takes huge hit

Let leaders speak in one voice against poll chaos
There is no doubt that the heat of intolerance is slowly pushing the mercury up the political thermometer.
Ex-Kenya Power top executives face fresh audit in latest purge
Board is seeking shareholders’ approval to review past forensic audits and take legal action against culprits.

MOST READ

Two KDF soldiers killed, several injured in Laikipia
Two KDF soldiers killed, several injured in Laikipia

RIFT VALLEY

By James Munyeki and Kennedy Gachuhi

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Nick Mwendwa: The good, bad and ugly sides of embattled FKF boss

By Killiad Sinide | 1 minute ago

Nick Mwendwa: The good, bad and ugly sides of embattled FKF boss
The paparazzo who snapped baby Uhuru Kenyatta in maternity ward

By Amos Kareithi | 1 hour ago

The paparazzo who snapped baby Uhuru Kenyatta in maternity ward
Why you will no longer need clearance certificates when looking for jobs

By Betty Njeru | 14 hours ago

Why you will no longer need clearance certificates when looking for jobs
Omar Lali didn’t report Tecra’s fall to police

By Paul Ogemba | 15 hours ago

Omar Lali didn’t report Tecra’s fall to police

;
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Telegram

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC