× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Kibaki Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Gender
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

How Father Nicholas Stam was starved out of Kisii

NATIONAL
By Amos Kareithi | November 8th 2021

President Jomo Kenyatta during a tour at Maryhill School in Thika in 1969. [File, Standard]

Although Father Nicholas Stam had been in Kisii for some years, he had a rough time sustaining the Mill Hill Catholic mission at Nyabururu, and found himself using his gun to fight the locals.

Father Stam arrived in Kisii in 1915 as the First World War raged, and at some point had to fight the very people he was trying to convert to Christianity.

Even before World War I, the conversion of locals to Christianity had been difficult and slow. At the time, there were only seven Catholics in the whole of Kisii.

These had bolted as soon as they were baptised and the missionaries had to borrow four readers from Asumbi, who helped in completing the church that is today Kisii Cathedral. Kisii had suffered a string of military expeditions and treated Germans as friends when they invaded the area and fought the British.

KEEP READING

 Janet Ong'era: This is my pledge if you elect me Kisii governor

 Researchers cite threat posed by Kisii dumpsite

 Kisii witch hunt: Governor Ongwae forms task-force to investigate mythical beliefs

 Widows' killings linked to appetite for land, not witchcraft, say groups

After the war, the Germans were driven out of Kisii and the locals were heavily punished by the government for fraternising with the enemy. Father Stam, who the locals called Mogaka, faced open hostility. His house was constantly raided. He, however, stood his ground and fought off his attackers using his pistol and the dogs he kept in his compound.

He shrugged off numerous death threats, but locals devised a way of defeating him. At some point, they conspired not to sell him food.

Starved and demoralised, Father Stam temporarily closed down the mission and relocated to Mumias. After the war, a messenger was sent to Mumias in 1918 to tell the priest that he was free to return. However, Stam declined and instead a colleague was dispatched to Nyabururu in 1919 to reopen the mission.

Despite the initial hostility towards the church, the people later embraced Christianity, inspired by one of the most popular priests, Father James Doyle, who took charge as the superior of Nyabururu mission in 1923.

Instead of treating Kisii opposition to the white man as childish, Father Doyle is credited by scholars for appreciating their culture and traditions of the people to a point that he allowed converts to circumcise boys and girls without dismissing such practices as primitive.

In less than two months, the Catholic Church will be celebrating 110 years in Kisii land, and the pioneer missionaries will be remembered for laying the foundations of Christianity and development. The sons of the African chiefs, who ran away from Stam but later pursued education, have left huge footprints in all spheres of life in Kisii and beyond. 

Share this story

RELATED VIDEOS

Nairobi among 4 more counties that have passed BBI bill as road to referendum gathers momentum

DEVELOPING NEWS: Official Vehicle belonging to Kisii deputy governor reportedly set ablaze in Narok

Arrow of death strikes again, kills Bonchari MP John Oroo Oyioka

Ex-Kirinyaga governor: I’m ready to face off with female opponents
Ndathi says he will use the development projects he initiated during his tenure to seek support from voters
Police recover over 50 stolen phones, arrest three suspects
The OCS has told members of the public who lost phones to muggers to report to Karen Police Station

MOST READ

Court quashes NLC decision on land to Ruto
Court quashes NLC decision on land to Ruto

NATIONAL

By Patrick Kibet

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Military now takes over Kemsa

By Mercy Kahenda | 7 hours ago

Military now takes over Kemsa
Six differences between 1.5°C and 2°C of global warming

By Reuters | 7 hours ago

Six differences between 1.5°C and 2°C of global warming
Leaders 'lied' at Summit start; what they meant 'is in discussion rooms'

By Lynet Otieno | 7 hours ago

Leaders 'lied' at Summit start; what they meant 'is in discussion rooms'
CSOs declare COP26 a total failure, vow to act

By Henry Neondo | 7 hours ago

CSOs declare COP26 a total failure, vow to act

;
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Telegram

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC