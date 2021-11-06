Martha Koome: Karua, Baraza encouraged me to vie for CJ post
NATIONAL
By James Wanzala
| November 6th 2021
Chief Justice Martha Koome has said Narc-Kenya party leader Martha Karua and former Deputy Chief Justice Nancy Baraza nudged her to vie for post.
Koome said she had no courage to apply for the job when it was advertised.
The CJ spoke at Villa Rosa Kempinski hotel in Nairobi, during a high level national consultative meeting on access to justice in gender-based violence cases.
The meeting was organised by the Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA)Kenya and the United Nations Population Fund(UNFPA).
Koome said she was among other women judges who had not shown interest in the job.
“I had no courage to apply for the job, we sat as women judges at New Stanley Hotel and one of us asked if we had put pen to paper and applied for the position, surprisingly, everybody said no,” said Koome.
She said she looked around and saw that no one was ready to give it a try.
“On that Sunday afternoon, I was visited by my dear friends Nancy Baraza and Martha Karua together with some other ladies. They insisted that I must apply for that job. I argued with them relentlessly saying applying for the job was like swimming in a sewer but they couldn’t hear. I had to give them an undertaking and I did it,’’ said Koome.
Five months into the job as the First Female Chief Justice, Koome said she is focused to steer the ship to where it is supposed to be.
The event also saw the launch of Fida Kenya's Virtual Justice Publication in honour of Koome for her appointment as the CJ.
Koome said after graduating from a law school, she started her own law firm in 1988 which was later ranked among the most successful women law firms in the country.
She later joined FIDA and was once elected as its chairperson.
She said the Supreme Court has been on a long journey towards reforms and she is hopeful that the reform agenda will be achieved.
She said previously called The Law Courts, the current Supreme Court building built in 1935 had only two urinals that served seven judges.
‘‘I would go to the nearby Hilton Hotel to answer calls nature,’’ she recalled leaving guests in laughter.
Koome said her leadership has come up with a vision on judiciary transformation framework, called Social Transformation Through Access to Justice, which will help expedite cases.
Martha Karua in her sentiments challenged women to rise to the occasion and take compete in elective positions.
She said a time has come for all women to support one of their own in the coming general election.
‘‘We have got a job to do, this success of CJ is to energise us and tell us that we have to do it. If you are not running for a position in the next coming election, support a capable woman who is running and by doing this, we shall be promoting sisterhood,‘’ said Karua.
She has so far declared her interest to contest for the Kirinyaga governorship.
