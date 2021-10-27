× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Kibaki Cabinets
Arts & Culture
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Tobiko: Bahati MP Ngunjiri among bigshots named in Kiambu Forest land grab

NATIONAL
By Josphat Thiong'o | October 27th 2021

Bahati Mp Kimani Ngunjiri addressing the press in Nakuru over the withdrawal of deputy president William Ruto's security on August 26, 2021. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

Environment Cabinet Secretary Keriako Tobiko has named influential individuals and politicians who were illegally and irregularly allocated 106.38 hectares of the vast Kiambu Forest.

Bahati MP Onesmus Kimani Ngunjiri who is also a director of Agropack Limited is said to have been allocated 6.795 hectares of the forest land.

Others are Bedan Mbugua Gikebe, Antony Muchiri Gikebe and Philomena Wangari Gikebe who were allocated 25 hectares through their company, Wibeso Investments Limited. The three are listed as directors owning one share each.

Mr Tobiko revealed this while appearing before the Senate Foreign Relations and Security Committee on Tuesday.

KEEP READING

 Ngunjiri weeps after DP Ruto's security is replaced

 Ngunjiri weeps after DP Ruto's security is replaced

 MP faults Uhuru aides for Ruto’s woes at Wilson Airport

 Who had enough motive to kill conservationist Stutchbury?

Others who the CS said had been illegally allocated huge tracts of the forest land include Mike Maina Kamau and Nguru Muregi Wachira, through their company Pelican Engineering and Company Limited. The company was allocated 29.68 hectares of the land.

Kamau, a director, is the biggest shareholder with 100,000 shares, said the CS.

The late former Limuru MP and businessman Kuria Kanyingi was also allocated 15 hectares. The title document was issued under the Kama Agencies Limited Company, owned by Kanyingi.

Kiambaa (Nyakinyua) Women Group was also allocated Sh39.82 hectares with the group having developed the land.

“A gazetted forest can only be reallocated if it is degazetted and the degazettement must also be approved by Parliament,” testified Tobiko.

“In 1999, a further illegal excision of 15.0 hectares was done and allocated to Mr Kuria Kanyingi. The remaining 14.5 ha was claimed by Hon Onesmus Kimani Ngunjiri. However, this area is forested with indigenous trees,” added the CS.

Making his presentation before the Senate virtually, he emphasized that the areas developed within Kiambu Forest Reserve remain as public forest since they were not degazetted and were therefore not available for alienation.

The CS also attached copies of court documents including affidavits sworn by the claimants of the land against the government through the Kenya Forest Service (KFS). However, some claimants withdrew the cases.

Tobiko said that the government through KFS has instituted several measures to recover the parcels of grabbed land. This includes the issuance of eviction notice to the beneficiaries of the illegal allocations and publishing public notice in the newspaper to prevent further grabbing and subdivision of the forest.

The government, said the CS, has also placed a caveat, intensified surveillance and patrols to secure the forest and requested National Land Commission (NLC) to review grants believed to have been irregularly issued in the forest.

“The beneficiaries of the illegal land allocation went to court and filed a suit. The applicants sought to quash the decision contained in the caveat emptor notice declaring a portion of the protected Kiambu Reserve and warning the general public against any purchase thereof,” he stated.

Tobiko explained that the commission had in 2017 informed KFS that it had received numerous inquiries by landowners whose plots they had determined to be part of the forest.

NLC had resolved to carry out an inquiry on the allocation of the forest but this was not feasible as the jurisdiction of the commission ended.

“To this end, we recommend that the expired mandate of the NLC to review grants of the illegally acquired public land be renewed through an appropriate legislative amendment by Parliament,” said Tobiko.

The committee chaired by Kisumu Senator Fred Outa is investigating the murder of environmentalist Joannah Stutchbury and claims of grabbing and encroachment of the forest land.

The probe commenced following a petition by 13 conservationist’s groups and human rights defenders who urged the Senate to investigate the murder of Stutchbury and alleged encroachment of the forest.

They claimed that the conservationist was killed by grabbers of the forest land.

“The petitioners pray that the Senate investigate the circumstances leading to the alleged murder of Joannah Stutchbury and other environmentalists and conservationists in the country,” reads the petition.

Stutchbury was shot dead outside her home in Kiambu county in July.

Share this story

RELATED VIDEOS

President Uhuru expected in Nakuru to launch simba cement that will employ over 1000 people

Nakuru residents throw support for president Uhuru, slams MP Kimani Ngunjiri for dismal performance

Kimani Ngunjiri arejesha bunduki yake katika makao ya DCI siku chache baada ya agizo la IG Mutyambai

KTDA releases Sh21 billion tea bonuses to farmers
KTDA releases Sh21.6b second disbursement of tea bonuses to more than 600,000 farmers, payments to reflect end of this week.
7 ways to avoid a ‘Baba Gloria’ moment on WhatsApp
Baba Gloria had an awkward moment in a funeral money-raising WhatsApp group, where he sent a sexually explicit sticker, triggering shock among members

MOST READ

Kongowea traders want Ruto's Sh2 million donation probed
Kongowea traders want Ruto's Sh2 million donation probed

COAST

By Patrick Beja

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Kenyans react after Arimis ‘new design’ goes viral

By Betty Njeru | 3 hours ago

Kenyans react after Arimis ‘new design’ goes viral
Senate fights off extortion claims by governors in infrastructure projects probe

By Josphat Thiongó | 5 hours ago

Senate fights off extortion claims by governors in infrastructure projects probe
Once digital Uhuru turns 60 away from social media hype

By Judah Ben-Hur | 9 hours ago

Once digital Uhuru turns 60 away from social media hype
Supplier of Moses Kuria injury mat was banned in America

By Moses Nyamori | 10 hours ago

Supplier of Moses Kuria injury mat was banned in America

;
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Telegram

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC