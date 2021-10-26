× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Uhuru at 60: Birthday messages pour in for President

NATIONAL
By Brian Okoth | October 26th 2021

President Uhuru Kenyatta turned 60 years old on Tuesday, October 26, 2021. [File, Standard]

President Uhuru Kenyatta turns 60 years old today (Tuesday, October 26).

On this date, four years ago, a section of Kenyans took to Twitter to say their birthday gift to the President would be re-electing him for a second five-year term.

Kenyans were taking to the polls for a repeat presidential election after former Chief Justice David Maraga-led team at the Supreme Court nullified the presidential election results, which had placed Uhuru ahead of Raila Odinga by 1.4 million votes.

Uhuru would win the repeat polls, which Odinga boycotted, citing an unfair electoral referee.

 President Uhuru congratulates Eliud Kipchoge for winning Best Male Athlete award

 Reconcile Uhuru and Ruto, yes, but what drove them apart?

 Ruto: Uhuru tips have kept me ahead of the pack

 Speaker Justin Muturi vows not to quit 2022 race

The repeat election would see President Kenyatta declared the winner after getting 7.48 million votes. Despite not running, Raila came second with 73,228 votes.

Barely one year into his second term in office, Uhuru and Raila struck a truce at Harambee House on March 9, 2018, an action that has ostensibly pushed Deputy President William Ruto to the periphery of Government operations.

Since the entrance of Odinga into Uhuru’s circle, Ruto has been isolated, with a previous pledge – that Uhuru will support Ruto in the 2022 presidential election – seemingly abandoned, with the President said to be favouring Raila over Ruto in the upcoming State House contest.

As Uhuru turns 60 today, six days after Ruto said the Head of State would be remembered for a solid legacy transcending infrastructural and energy development, the DP is at it again, this time praying that “God blesses” the President.

“Please, join me in wishing our leader, the President, his excellency Uhuru Kenyatta, a happy birthday, and to pray for his success as he guides the nation towards a greater promise. God bless you, sir; to many, many more!” said the DP on his Twitter page on Tuesday.

Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu said on Twitter: “HE Uhuru Kenyatta, as you turn a year older, may God grant you the wisdom to continue leading this great country we call home into even greater prosperity. Happy birthday Mr. President.”

The KANU Party, on its official Twitter handle, said: “Happy 60th Birthday, President Uhuru Kenyatta. You redefine what 60 is all about.”

Lawyer Donald Kipkorir said: “Since March, 2018, President Uhuru Kenyatta has done more to transform Kenya than all the other presidents since independence … Happy birthday, your excellency!”

Mwingi West MP Charles Nguna, on his official Twitter page, said: “I join fellow Kenyans in wishing President Uhuru Kenyatta a very belated happy 60th birthday. May you live long, sir.”

The Jubilee Party, on its official Twitter page, said: “Happy 60th Mr. President. We are proud to call you our party leader.”

Under the hashtag ‘Uhuru at 60’ (#UhuruAt60), which was trending at Number One by 11am Tuesday, Kenyans took to the micro-blogging site to wish the Head of State a happy birthday.

