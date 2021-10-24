Lamu Senator Anwar Loitiptip to spend night in police custody

Lamu Senator Anwar Loitiptip. [Courtesy]

Lamu Senator Anwar Loitiptip will spend the night in custody over an alleged shooting incident at Kanu Grounds in Nanyuki, Laikipia County.

Senator Anwar, who turned himself in to Nanyuki Police Station detectives at around 5pm over the Saturday night gun drama that left a woman nursing gunshot wounds, was questioned until 8:30pm.

According to Laikipia East Sub-county police commander John Tarus, investigations remain ongoing to determine circumstances under which the 32-year-old woman, Joy Makena, was shot.

"We are conducting investigations and will be collecting statements of accounts from both parties before we make a decisive conclusion on what charges to bring against the senator," said Tarus.

According to the police, the shooting incident occurred at 2am on Saturday night.

“Joy Makena, aged 32 years was shot on her right leg, above the ankle, after a quarrel ensued between her and the Lamu Senator,” part of the police report read.

Speaking to The Standard on phone, the legislator claimed he was attacked and promised to give a comprehensive statement.

"I am at a hospital for some checkup and will speak on the matter later, but the truth is that I was attacked by a knife-wielding gang last night," said Anwar.

Anwar later elaborated to Laikipia County Criminal Investigations Officer (CCIO) Onesmus Towett that he acted in self-defence.

"We established that the senator had already travelled to Nairobi but we called him and he told us that he had been confronted by two women and a man and that he shot in self-defence," said Towett.

