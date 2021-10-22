DPP: We’ve not summoned DP Ruto over Arror and Kimwarer scams
NATIONAL
By Mireri Junior
| October 22nd 2021
Director of Public Prosecutions (DDP) Noordin Haji has disowned a letter circulating on social media purporting to invite Deputy President William Ruto to testify in the Sh63 billion Arror and Kimwarer dams scandal.
Mr Haji today said contrary to the fake letter, he had not summoned DP Ruto to testify in the ongoing case as the letter had indicated.
“The letter circulating on social media is fake. We wish to state that no such letter has been written in relation to the Arror and Kimwarer case,” said the DPP.
He has told Kenyans to treat the letter as fake because it had not originated from his office.
According to the forgery, Haji had summoned Ruto as a prosecution witness following his remarks in 2019 that the government had not lost Sh21 billion and that only Sh7 billion taxpayers’ money was lost in the dams’ scandal.
The fake letter did not name the exact date and venue of the summons, saying it will communicate to the deputy president later.
In February 2019 Mr Ruto denied claims that Sh21 billion was lost in the Arror and Kimwarer multi-purpose dam projects in Elgeyo-Marakwet saying only Sh7 billion was in question.
“You have heard that the government has lost Sh21 billion in Kimwarer and Arror dams which is a flat lie. The money in question is about Sh7 billion and for every coin that has been paid, we have a bank guarantee,” said the DP.
Haji on October 19 applied to drop charges against six more accused persons in the scandal.
The DPP, through his assistant Alexander Muteti and special prosecutor Taib Ali Taib, also wants to be allowed to consolidate the two cases against former Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich over the dams’ scandal.
Rotich and his co-accused are facing 40 charges in two separate files in which the prosecution claimed that they conspired to defraud the government of more than Sh63 billion in the Arror and Kimwarer dams’ projects.
“The two cases arise from similar facts and circumstances. Since the prosecution will be relying on the same witnesses and exhibits, it is only fair that the two cases be consolidated to save on the court’s time,” said Muteti.
