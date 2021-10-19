× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Ndichu brothers respond to viral confrontation video

NATIONAL
By Jael Mboga | October 19th 2021

Paul Ndichu and Eddie Ndichu, co-founders of Wapi Pay.

Businessmen Paul and Eddie Ndichu have commented on a video showing an altercation at a Nairobi hotel.

The video on social media captures a man in a white T-shirt and black baseball cap trying to yank off a side mirror from a car who then walks back to the hotel lobby towards two women and a man who are involved in what looks like a scuffle.

The 44-second video shows the man in the white T-shirt joining the other three and roughing up one of the women as one man in a suit unsuccessfully tries to restore normalcy.

A screenshot of a message shared on social media linked to the video says, “It is gender-based violence …”

The message alleges shooting threats and attempted strangulation.

But in a statement today, the Ndichu brothers, who are co-founders of fintech startup Wapi Pay, say they find the story “distasteful and troubling and want to firmly state that any type of behaviour involving violence against women does not reflect our values …”.

They say the allegations in the video on social media do not depict the true events that transpired that night.

“To be clear, Paul and Eddie got involved in an attempt to neutralise a confrontation between two women and to defend themselves from certain aggressors.”

They said the matter has been reported to the police and the DCI for further investigation and resolution.

“Pending this, we request restraint be exercised in potentially and unfairly spreading misinformation that has no factual basis,” the statement adds.

