Ndichu brothers respond to viral confrontation video
NATIONAL
By Jael Mboga
| October 19th 2021
Businessmen Paul and Eddie Ndichu have commented on a video showing an altercation at a Nairobi hotel.
The video on social media captures a man in a white T-shirt and black baseball cap trying to yank off a side mirror from a car who then walks back to the hotel lobby towards two women and a man who are involved in what looks like a scuffle.
The 44-second video shows the man in the white T-shirt joining the other three and roughing up one of the women as one man in a suit unsuccessfully tries to restore normalcy.
Here is the video of the said incident. The victims say the assault was also captured on CCTV. Over to you @IG_NPS @DCI_Kenya @NPSOfficial_KE pic.twitter.com/6wNugoFutf— The People's Watchman (@bonifacemwangi) October 18, 2021
A screenshot of a message shared on social media linked to the video says, “It is gender-based violence …”
The message alleges shooting threats and attempted strangulation.
“Yesterday my sister and I were attacked by the Ndichu twins for respectfully turning them down. They threatened to shoot us and ruin our lives. My sister was strangled by Paul Ndichu while her boyfriend who had come to her rescue was being strangled by Eddie.”-Via DM @IG_NPS pic.twitter.com/xXJfZErjcz— The People's Watchman (@bonifacemwangi) October 18, 2021
But in a statement today, the Ndichu brothers, who are co-founders of fintech startup Wapi Pay, say they find the story “distasteful and troubling and want to firmly state that any type of behaviour involving violence against women does not reflect our values …”.
They say the allegations in the video on social media do not depict the true events that transpired that night.
“To be clear, Paul and Eddie got involved in an attempt to neutralise a confrontation between two women and to defend themselves from certain aggressors.”
They said the matter has been reported to the police and the DCI for further investigation and resolution.
“Pending this, we request restraint be exercised in potentially and unfairly spreading misinformation that has no factual basis,” the statement adds.
