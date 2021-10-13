× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Joe Biden to host Uhuru, discuss human rights, peace and security

NATIONAL
By Patrick Vidija | October 13th 2021

President Joe Biden is expected to host his Kenya counterpart Uhuru Kenyatta at the White House.

The two leaders are tomorrow (Thursday) expected to discuss the strong U.S.- Kenyan bilateral relationship and the need to bring transparency and accountability to domestic and international financial systems.

A press dispatch from the White House indicates the duo will also discuss efforts to defend democracy and human rights, advance peace and security, accelerate economic growth, and tackle climate change.

KEEP READING

 ICJ ruling victory for Somalia, Farmaajo says Kenya to blame for instability

 President Kenyatta: Climate crisis a threat to international safety

 President Uhuru: I wasn’t linked to any offshore account in Pandora expose

 Kenya expected to respond to ICJ’s maritime dispute judgement

“The meeting will build on the leaders’ phone call in February and on President Biden’s commitment to the U.S. partnership with Africa based on principles of mutual respect and equality,” read part of the dispatch.  

During the call, Biden hailed President Uhuru Kenyatta's leadership in the Horn of Africa and affirmed the importance of a strong US-Kenya bilateral relationship.

Biden also emphasized that the US will work closely with Kenya to support regional peace and security including at the United Nation’s Security Council.

The President also applauded Kenya’s commitment to counterterrorism, economic growth and efforts to address climate change and sustainable development.

President Uhuru Kenyatta on his side expressed confidence that the conclusion of negotiations for a Kenya-United States (US) Free Trade Agreement (FTA) will strengthen bilateral ties.

Kenya has been on edge over the FTA negotiations, which had been complicated by the resignation of US ambassador to Kenya Kyle McCarter.

The FTA negotiations with the US seek to allow duty-free access for Kenyan goods in US markets commenced in July, last year.

In 2019, for instance, the trade between the US and Kenya hit $1.1 billion, with Kenya’s exports mainly being textile and apparel, agricultural products and artifacts.

Presently, the US ranks as Kenya’s third-largest export market and seventh overall trading partner. America has 14 FTAs in force with 20 countries worldwide, among them Morocco which was signed in 2004.

