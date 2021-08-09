Your days are numbered, Ruto warns Matiang'i
NATIONAL
By Antony Gitonga | August 9th 2021
Deputy President William Ruto’s allies have warned Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i and Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho that their days are numbered.
The leaders blamed the arrest of the Turkish investor Harun Aydin on Dr Matiang’i and Mr Kibicho. Aydin was on Saturday held for questioning after he arrived from Uganda.
They further said that associating Ruto’s allies with alleged terrorism links is part of a wider scheme to lock him out of the next year’s General Election.
Addressing faithful during service at St Joseph Catholic Church in Karagita, Naivasha yesterday, Ruto accused some government officials of arresting and antagonising those perceived to be opposed to the State.
He claimed that the government was focusing on politics at the expense of implementing the Big Four agenda.
“We promised Kenyans jobs, universal health care and houses but all this has been forgotten as we continue to fight MPs, investors and those perceived to be anti-government,” he said.
The DP regretted that due to political differences mwananchi has been forgotten with more losing jobs while agriculture is on its knees.
“It has now become the norm to arrest some MPs and other investors and we should not allow petty wrangles to divide Kenyans based on political differences,” he said.
Ruto defended the government development agenda saying this transformed Naivasha into an industrial city.
“Our plans to make Naivasha an industrial city are now bearing fruits with SGR ferrying goods to the dry port and the cheap geothermal power will come in handy for investors,” he said.
Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichungwa said the arrest of the Turkish investor on allegations of terror links was aimed at criminalising enterprises.
Mr Ichungwa wondered how Aydin got a working permit if at all he had criminal tendencies.
He claimed that there was a cartel at the Office of the President antagonising DP’s allies.
“We fear that this cartel is trying to use the terror charges to eliminate the DP but we have to tell them the truth that this government has failed,” he said.
“Matiang’i and Kibicho are fully to blame for turning this country into a dictatorial State but they should read history and know that one day they will be ordinary Kenyans,” said Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua.
“It is a criminal matter being handled by state agencies. Those in government are aware and are making a lot of noise. I am not in government,” Raila said.
Additional report by Philip Mwakio
