× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Kibaki Cabinets
Arts & Culture
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Former Imenti Central MP Gideon Mwiti is dead

NATIONAL
By Jael Mboga | July 25th 2021

Former Imenti Central MP Gideon Mwiti (pictured) is dead.

He died of diabetes in Nairobi aged 57.

His son Mutethia Irea said his father was in fine health until last night when he had to be rushed to the hospital.

The former MP whose financial firm collapsed with savings of 6,000 members faced bankruptcy proceedings in 2018. 

KEEP READING

 Ex-MP stares at bankruptcy over Sh6 million debt

 Rape case against MP Gideon Mwiti to proceed, rules court

 High Court suspends rape case against Kenyan MP

 Lab test adds twist in MP Gideon Mwiti's rape case

The court allowed commencement of the process to declare former Mwiti bankrupt over Sh6.1 million debt.

The High Court granted Diamond Trust Bank (DTB) a receiving order for the protection of Mwiti’s multi-million shillings estate so that it can commence bankruptcy proceedings against him.

This would see Mwiti forward a list of his assets plus liabilities to the bank and a receiver-manager appointed to manage the estate in a bid to claw back the money owed to the bank or have it wound up.

On January 29, 2004, businessman Mwiti incorporated Kenya Akiba Micro Financing Ltd to lend out money to entrepreneurs.

The company opened offices in Nairobi, Kitengela, Ongata Rongai and Voi and began issuing out loans.

On November 2, 2005, policemen, officers of the Banking Fraud Investigation Unit (BFIU) and Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) officials raided all the offices of Akiba and carried away computers, customer files, title deeds, loan documents, 3,000 logbooks, banking records, receipt books, company seals and rubber stamps and other office equipment they could access.

Seventeen witnesses testified in that case. After six years, on September 23, 2011, Mwiti and the group were acquitted, with the court holding that they did not break any law.

The suit was heard by Nairobi judge Alfred Mabeya. On October 28, 2011, Akiba applied to have the defence filed by the defendants struck out and judgement entered against them.

They also applied to have CBK ordered to release their property or to deposit Sh2 billion as an undertaking for damages. 

The judge ordered CBK and its officers to release all the properties taken during the November 2, 2005 raid. The court further stated that Akiba and CBK should negotiate a suitable compensation.

Mwiti also made headlines in February 2018, when he was charged with rape.

He appeared before Magistrate Francis Andayi and denied three counts of rape, intimidation, and assault contrary to the law.

At the time, Mwiti, through his lawyer John Khaminwa, had urged the court to drop the case on grounds the law used to charge Mwiti doesn't disclose sexual offence.

RELATED VIDEOS

Mwanajeshi afikishwa mahakamani kwa madai ya ubakaji

Imenti Central MP Gideon Mwiti arraigned in court over rape charges

Rape suspect MP Gideon Mwiti undergoes medical tests

Share this story
Tokyo Notebook Day 2: Tergat is still recognized by many
National Olympic Committee-Kenya President Paul Tergat is still a popular face at the Olympics and many are able to pick him out, never mind the fact
Covid tests: Providing saliva sample is the norm- Tokyo notebook day 2
Tokyo 2020 organisers are taking no chances in the fight to prevent Covid-19 spread at the games. While they have made sure that all the protocols are

MOST READ

Jubilee’s Joseph Githinji wins Muguga ward by-election
Jubilee’s Joseph Githinji wins Muguga ward by-election

POLITICS

By Robert Abong'o

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Judges’ arrests only attempt to even moral score with criminal arms

By Kwamchetsi Makokha | 5 hours ago

Judges’ arrests only attempt to even moral score with criminal arms
I dug into pit latrine to retrieve evidence, employee tells court

By Robert Amalemba | 5 hours ago

I dug into pit latrine to retrieve evidence, employee tells court
Teen’s death opens lid of life in streets of fighting hunger, Covid and abuse

By James Wanzala | 13 hours ago

Teen’s death opens lid of life in streets of fighting hunger, Covid and abuse
Bunge Chronicles: Why Olekina in shuka does not amuse wahesh

By Brian Otieno | 13 hours ago

Bunge Chronicles: Why Olekina in shuka does not amuse wahesh

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC