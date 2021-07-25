Former Imenti Central MP Gideon Mwiti is dead
NATIONAL
By Jael Mboga | July 25th 2021
Former Imenti Central MP Gideon Mwiti (pictured) is dead.
He died of diabetes in Nairobi aged 57.
His son Mutethia Irea said his father was in fine health until last night when he had to be rushed to the hospital.
The former MP whose financial firm collapsed with savings of 6,000 members faced bankruptcy proceedings in 2018.
The court allowed commencement of the process to declare former Mwiti bankrupt over Sh6.1 million debt.
The High Court granted Diamond Trust Bank (DTB) a receiving order for the protection of Mwiti’s multi-million shillings estate so that it can commence bankruptcy proceedings against him.
This would see Mwiti forward a list of his assets plus liabilities to the bank and a receiver-manager appointed to manage the estate in a bid to claw back the money owed to the bank or have it wound up.
On January 29, 2004, businessman Mwiti incorporated Kenya Akiba Micro Financing Ltd to lend out money to entrepreneurs.
The company opened offices in Nairobi, Kitengela, Ongata Rongai and Voi and began issuing out loans.
On November 2, 2005, policemen, officers of the Banking Fraud Investigation Unit (BFIU) and Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) officials raided all the offices of Akiba and carried away computers, customer files, title deeds, loan documents, 3,000 logbooks, banking records, receipt books, company seals and rubber stamps and other office equipment they could access.
Seventeen witnesses testified in that case. After six years, on September 23, 2011, Mwiti and the group were acquitted, with the court holding that they did not break any law.
The suit was heard by Nairobi judge Alfred Mabeya. On October 28, 2011, Akiba applied to have the defence filed by the defendants struck out and judgement entered against them.
They also applied to have CBK ordered to release their property or to deposit Sh2 billion as an undertaking for damages.
The judge ordered CBK and its officers to release all the properties taken during the November 2, 2005 raid. The court further stated that Akiba and CBK should negotiate a suitable compensation.
Mwiti also made headlines in February 2018, when he was charged with rape.
He appeared before Magistrate Francis Andayi and denied three counts of rape, intimidation, and assault contrary to the law.
At the time, Mwiti, through his lawyer John Khaminwa, had urged the court to drop the case on grounds the law used to charge Mwiti doesn't disclose sexual offence.
