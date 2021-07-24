Caroline Kangogo’s burial postponed after stand-off

Constable Caroline Kangogo (inset) was to be buried on Saturday, July 24. [Peter Ochieng, Standard]

The anticipated burial of suspected police killer Caroline Kangogo might not take place today, Saturday, after the planned autopsy failed to be conducted yesterday.

The autopsy was expected to be conducted at Iten county referral hospital morgue, but by yesterday evening her parents, relatives and friends were still camping at the funeral home pleading for the body to be released for burial.

They accused the Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI) for the failed autopsy, claiming the state agency had allowed them bury their daughter on Saturday after the Friday autopsy.

“I am just asking for the body of my daughter to be released. It is shocking that on Tuesday, the DCI informed us to plan for Saturday burial since the autopsy will be conducted on the eve of the funeral,” said Barnaba Korir.

“We did not sanction the postmortem and we are demanding the release of the body of my daughter,” he added. A stand-off ensued at the funeral home after the family attempted to storm inside and forcefully remove the body.

“I have no issues. I don’t understand why they didn’t inform us that they were not going to facilitate the autopsy. Honestly, we could have postponed the funeral,” he said.

Caroline Kangogo's father Barnaba Kibor breaks down outside Iten Referral Mortuary after failed autopsy. [Peter Ochieng, Standard]

Mark Kangogo, Caroline’s brother, accused the DCI of emotional and psychological stress following the sudden turn of events.

Government chief pathologist Johansen Oduor said he was informed late about the autopsy, and it was impossible to have conducted it yesterday.

Elgeyo Marakwet DCI boss Alfred Majimbo said they were waiting for instructions from Nairobi headquarters.

Share this story