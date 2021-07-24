× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Kibaki Cabinets
Arts & Culture
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Caroline Kangogo’s burial postponed after stand-off

NATIONAL
By Fred Kibor | July 24th 2021

Constable Caroline Kangogo (inset) was to be buried on Saturday, July 24. [Peter Ochieng, Standard]

The anticipated burial of suspected police killer Caroline Kangogo might not take place today, Saturday, after the planned autopsy failed to be conducted yesterday.

The autopsy was expected to be conducted at Iten county referral hospital morgue, but by yesterday evening her parents, relatives and friends were still camping at the funeral home pleading for the body to be released for burial.

They accused the Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI) for the failed autopsy, claiming the state agency had allowed them bury their daughter on Saturday after the Friday autopsy.

KEEP READING

 Rigathi to spend weekend in cells as allies allege ulterior motive

 John Ogweno’s widows meet at his burial, eulogise him as ‘loving, caring’

 Anger, condemnation after arrest of judges Muchelule and Chitembwe

 Kangogo, her victim Ogweno’s families meet at crime scene

“I am just asking for the body of my daughter to be released. It is shocking that on Tuesday, the DCI informed us to plan for Saturday burial since the autopsy will be conducted on the eve of the funeral,” said Barnaba Korir.

“We did not sanction the postmortem and we are demanding the release of the body of my daughter,” he added. A stand-off ensued at the funeral home after the family attempted to storm inside and forcefully remove the body.

“I have no issues. I don’t understand why they didn’t inform us that they were not going to facilitate the autopsy. Honestly, we could have postponed the funeral,” he said.

Caroline Kangogo's father Barnaba Kibor breaks down outside Iten Referral Mortuary after failed autopsy. [Peter Ochieng, Standard]

Mark Kangogo, Caroline’s brother, accused the DCI of emotional and psychological stress following the sudden turn of events.

Government chief pathologist Johansen Oduor said he was informed late about the autopsy, and it was impossible to have conducted it yesterday.

Elgeyo Marakwet DCI boss Alfred Majimbo said they were waiting for instructions from Nairobi headquarters. 

RELATED VIDEOS

Finally Justice for Kwekwe's family after Court sets a date

Police officers convicted of killing 14 year old Kwekwe Mwandaza to know their fate on Monday

Two police men convicted of manslaughter

Share this story
Let’s re-imagine education after the raging Covid-19 nightmare
In the short term, we need a remedial programme to help affected children catch up. In the longer term, education system reform is needed.
South Africa engulfed by tensions of three decades
South Africa has been in the news for the wrong reasons. Zuma’s Zulu tribesmen are angry. They have vowed to make their country a cauldron of anarchy.

MOST READ

Jubilee’s Joseph Githinji wins Muguga ward by-election
Jubilee’s Joseph Githinji wins Muguga ward by-election

POLITICS

By Robert Abong'o

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Economy broken when citizens risk lives to loot petrol

By Patrick Muinde | 36 minutes ago

Economy broken when citizens risk lives to loot petrol
350,000 seedlings to be planted in Kaptagat annual tree planting

By Sponsored Content | 14 hours ago

350,000 seedlings to be planted in Kaptagat annual tree planting
President Uhuru promotes Maj. Gen Ogolla, appoints him Vice Chief of Defence Forces

By Mireri Junior | 16 hours ago

President Uhuru promotes Maj. Gen Ogolla, appoints him Vice Chief of Defence Forces
Anger, condemnation after arrest of judges Muchelule and Chitembwe

By Paul Ogemba | 18 hours ago

Anger, condemnation after arrest of judges Muchelule and Chitembwe

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC