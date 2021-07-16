Caroline Kangogo apologises for killing colleague, asks for wedding gown in 'suicide note'

Caroline Kangogo's body was found in a bathroom at their Elgeyo Marakwet rural home on Friday, July 16, 2021. [Standard]

Fugitive cop Caroline Kangogo who disappeared after allegedly killing a male colleague in Nakuru and a businessman in Juja earlier this month has revealed she was suffering depression due to a broken marriage.

In an alleged suicide note after her body was found at her parent's home in Elgeyo Marakwet County on July 16, Kangogo said her failed marriage and her husband’s alleged infidelity made her become heartless.

The body was reportedly stumbled on by her mother who had gone to the bathroom to take a shower on Friday morning.

She also apologised to the family of constable John Ogweno who she is alleged to have shot dead in Nakuru before allegedly killing Peter Ndwiga in Juja.

Without disclosing why she killed Ogweno, Kangogo claimed their love was made in heaven and wished the officer’s wife and children well.

The Cop, however, had unkind words for her Juja victim Ndigwa whom she claimed had robbed her Sh1.5 million in a car deal before daring her.

The officer also told her parents to dress her body in a white wedding dress on her burial day to fulfil what she could not get from her husband.

In the note, the police officer also wanted her body to be cremated and all her property given to his father to manage.

He also directed them to take care of his children.

Kangogo also alleged sexual harassment from her male bosses as some of the issues that contributed into her depression.

Suicide note:

"Hi bro, please take good care of my kids. Their father is allegedly too much into women because every visit to Mombasa they could vow we go together because daddy's friends reportedly harass them by calling them names i.e his lovers.

To my people, it's my wedding day - dress me in a white gown that my husband could not afford.

To my parents, I am requesting my body to be cremated to end your suffering. Remember to take good care of my children. For the things in Kasarani, hire movers for safe delivery here.

Nothing belongs to my husband for I started from scratch after he allegedly left us.

For you my love JOHN OGWENO, our love was made in Heaven that's why since Monday, a day after the incident, you always embrace me with love and forgiveness and tell me it is well with your soul despite living in separate worlds. May our kids live in peace, love, forgiveness, success and being God-fearing. REST WELL AND SEE YOU SOON.

To my beloved parents, siblings, children, colleagues, extended family in Ogweno's family - the officer she allegedly killed in Nakuru County - sorry for letting you down. Please find a place in your heart to forgive me. I really feel for your wife and kids. Sorry mama I didn't mean to.

For Peter Njiru Ndigwa, I don’t owe anyone an apology. He allegedly conned me Sh1.5 million whereby Sh300,000 I borrowed from my father’s retirement benefits...then he arrogantly tells me he isn't paying and I even found him with a new Probox. Confirm with Corporal *, she has the cheques issued by Ndigwa. I served him right.

Depression is real, please assist those you know. My divorce pushed me to be inhuman. My father disowned me due to a failed marriage. My husband was allegedly first in calling my father and my brother to cover up his mistakes and they all fell into his trap.

Since I met you, my husband, I have never known peace because of your mistreatments and constant chasing after women tortured me physically, mentally and the likes of Peter Ndigwa. Since everything happened, please take good care of our kids and don’t neglect them - as your first wife. Please don’t take advantage of love...current divorce

From Tuesday, I was in Mombasa and always saw you being picked and dropped. I wanted to kill you but I sympathised with my kids. I forgave you. I hope you do the same.

The status quo remains in force. My husband allegedly dumped me for another woman so it means my parents will bury my body, my two plots kindly as written in divorce contact - RK.

For my divorce, contact RK agencies for the second title because one title is in my house in Kasarani.

To Kenya Police, I went through stress as the Senior Police Officer allegedly put me through hell when I resisted sex. He couldn't understand my son's asthmatic condition and my ulcers and admissions to the hospital. I hope you are now happy.

With the little money, you get please pay brother Chumbas full fees and rent because I was his hope to assist his parents and siblings. Kindly adhere to my instructions.

I am Caroline Chemutai, the killer cop, thanks to Lawyer XXX. All the best.

Also, let father manage everything because I trust and love him. I LOVE YOU ALL AND GOODBYE TILL WE MEET AGAIN."

Her body is lying at Iten County Referral Hospital mortuary.

County Police Commander Patrick Lumumba led a team of regular police officers and detectives in processing the scene.

Lumumba said police were still investigating how the police officer who has been missing since July 5 sneaked into her parents' homestead last night and the circumstances under which she died.

"How she shot herself without relatives hearing the gunshot is still a puzzle," Lumumba said.

Keiyo North Police Commander Tom Makori has earlier told The Standard that Kangogo might have committed suicide.

