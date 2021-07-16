Tuesday, July 20 declared a public holiday to celebrate Idd-Ul-Adha
NATIONAL
By Sara Okuoro | July 16th 2021
Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i has gazetted Tuesday, July 20 as public holiday to celebrate Idd-Ul-Adha.
“It is notified for the general information of the public that in exercise of the powers conferred by section 2 (2), as read with section 3 of the public holidays act, the cabinet secretary for interior and coordination of national government declares that Tuesday, 20th July, 2021 shall be a public holiday to mark Idd-Ul-Adha, 2021,” reads the gazette notice.
Idd-ul-Adha is an Islamic festival that marks the end of Hajj, the annual Islamic pilgrimage to Mecca.
Previously the festival was marked with prayers then family gatherings that involved sharing of food. But this time the case may be different due to the ban on public gatherings and other Ministry of Health containment measures to curb the spread of Covid-19.
KEEP READING
Muslims pray in Tanzania, celebrate Eid in Kenya
Why Muslims slaughter animals on Eid-Ul-Adha
400 goats, sheep slaughtered as Kisumu marks Idd
Also known as Eid al-Adha (Sacrifice Feast), the feast is celebrated to honour the willingness of Ibrahim to sacrifice his son Ishmael as an act of obedience to Allah. Allah provided a sheep for Ibrahim to sacrifice instead. During the feast, Muslims re-enact Ibrahim's obedience by sacrificing a cow or ram.
The family will then eat about a third of the meal a third goes to friends and relatives, and the remaining third is donated to the poor and needy.
It often falls on the 10th day of Dhu al-Hijjah, the twelfth and final month in the Islamic calendar.
As the exact day is based on lunar sightings, the date may vary between countries.
RELATED VIDEOS
Impeaching Matiang'i: Guns trained at CS Fred Matiang'i with leaders divided over impeachment plans
Je, mpango wa wabunge kumg'atua Waziri Fred Matiang'i utafaulu?
Matiang'i appolgises for major irregularities in the 2015 KCSE examiniations
We believe in God and the hustler nation, says UDA's Njuguna WanjikuNjuguna Wanjiku beat Jubilee’s Kariri Njama by garnering 21,773 votes to Kariri’s 21,263 in Kiambaa.
Rugby women players in precautionary holding in Tokyo, expected to link up with the rest of Team KenyaThe second batch of Kenya’s national women’s rugby team players, currently in precautionary holding in Tokyo, is expected to link up with the rest of
MOST READ
Jubilee’s Joseph Githinji wins Muguga ward by-election
POLITICS
- Fugitive cop Caroline Kangogo found dead at her parents’ home
NATIONAL
- We believe in God and the hustler nation, says UDA's Njuguna Wanjiku
POLITICS
By Too Jared
- The tight contest that was Kiambaa
NATIONAL
By Brian Okoth
- President Uhuru condemns killing of environmentalist Joanna Stuchburry
NATIONAL
By PSCU
- Kiambaa contest between Jubilee and UDA tight as results stream in
CENTRAL
By Brian Okoth